Mom and daughter found slaughtered by grizzly bear after vanishing on quiet walk

The mother and daughter were found dead in the Snooka West Trail

A family in Canada has had their hearts broken following the death of a mother and daughter, who were killed in a suspected grizzly bear attack while walking a trail in British Columbia.

The body of 48-year-old Jennifer Balcarras was discovered on the Snooka West Trail of Bella Coola on Monday, and evidence pointed to her death being the result of a bear attack, according to British Columbia Conservation Officer Services (BCCOS).

Just a day later, conservation officers and Royal Canadian Mounted Police found the body of 20-year-old Selah Reed on Tuesday afternoon following an extensive search.

Balcarras had last spoken to her family on Saturday; however, she failed to log on for an online meet-up later that night, which sent alarm bells ringing. After the family received no response when trying to contact them, they asked the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to conduct a wellness check on Sunday morning. Balcarras' vehicle was soon found at a nearby trailhead.

Josh Balcarras, the mother-of-four's brother, told the CBC that the whole thing felt "surreal."

"It doesn't seem real. It feels like a dream,' he said, adding, "The way it starts is a few hours of not hearing from them. That turns into a day and then a night, then a second night comes, and it becomes a real thing."

The Snooka West Trail was just a five-minute drive from the mother and daughter's home and is "not in a remote area," he noted, saying they were familiar with the trail and had just gone out for "a casual walk."

The pair would often walk the trail together, as it was just 5 minute drive from their home

Balcarras had four children, with Reed being her youngest, and she was also a grandmother. An art therapist, she is described as a book lover who loved playing guitar, singing, painting and the outdoors.

"She painted murals in her own kids' home, my home. She was very much a central person in our family," said Matthew the other brother of Balcarras.

The family has since set up an online fundraiser for the mother and daughter's funeral expenses.

"Tragically, no one could have anticipated that her family would be faced with such an unimaginable loss," it said on the page. The mother "had recently made the move to Bella Coola to pursue a new career and begin a new chapter in her life."

"She was working toward building a future and had not yet had the opportunity to establish savings or put aside funds to help her family with unexpected expenses such as these."

The 48 year old loved playing the guitar

Reed was described as having been "just 20 years old, with her whole life ahead of her."

The young woman had just started working as an educational assistant while also going to school through Athabasca University's online learning program.

She was "a gentle, sweet, quiet soul' who loved ballet, art, and hiking. Josh said that she "liked a lot of the same things Jenny liked. I think they got along really, really well."

"They were two peas in a pod. When Jenny hiked, Selah was right there beside her," he added.

BCCOS recently released a statement regarding the ongoing investigation of the suspected bear attack. Inspector Jeff Tyre said in a video posted online that "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims during this tragic time."

The team is looking to trap the bear that was responsible, but none have been caught yet.

"If the bear is determined to be the bear responsible for the attack, it will be dispatched to ensure public safety, as per provincial human-wildlife conflict response guidelines."

Tyre continued, "We appreciate people's concerns and the desire to assist, but it is critical that the public stay out of the area - both due to the danger and to allow officers to do their work."