Harry and Meghan Markle's production company shake-up as executive Chanel Pysnik quits

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle founded Archewell in 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered a significant setback after a key member of their production company team departed the firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex established Archewell Productions in 2020, which produced the Netflix documentary about the couple, Harry & Meghan.

Chanel Pysnik served as Archewell's head of nonfiction TV and film until Wednesday, November 4, when her departure from the company was announced, according to Deadline.

The news is considered a blow to Meghan and Harry, with Pysnik being a former Disney+ and CNN executive who earned an Emmy for her work on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, widely regarded as one of Hollywood's leading documentarians.

In a statement, the Sussexes said, "Chanel was one of our very first hires at Archewell Productions and spearheaded the strategic framework for our unscripted endeavors.

Chanel Pysnik is an Emmy winner

"She brought not only her expertise into the process, but also led with her heart in telling beautiful stories.

"Many successful productions later, her impact and legacy at Archewell is to be celebrated. We are both championing her as she embarks on this next chapter."

It appears Pysnik left the company on amicable terms, as her own statement revealed she was "incredibly proud" of her time there, reports the Express.

The Sussexes released a statement praising Pysnik

She said, "It has been an honor to build Archewell Productions alongside Harry and Meghan for nearly six years.

"Together, we have produced work that has broken records, earned awards, and screened at prestigious film festivals, while reaching audiences around the world and contributing to important cultural conversations.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished, both creatively and commercially, and of the company we have built.

"I am grateful to Harry and Meghan for their trust and the opportunity to lead Archewell Productions through such a defining period."

While Pysnik has yet to reveal her next television venture, Meghan has already been confirmed as the new host of Junior MasterChef Australia.

She is set to travel to Australia in 2027 for several weeks of filming, following a guest appearance on the main MasterChef Australia show earlier this year.