Where $3 million of NASCAR money has gone during midterm elections

Roger Penske and Donald Trump

Roger Penske was the biggest contributor during the midterm elections

NASCAR's political footprint stretches from Capitol Hill to a county council race in Daytona Beach, with more than $3 million in identified contributions tied to the sport during this election cycle, according to a Daily Downforce review of federal and state campaign-finance records.

Most of that total comes from one person. Roger Penske and Penske Corporation gave at least $2.76 million to political committees during the 2025-26 cycle, the largest share going to Republican fundraising groups.

That includes $1.51 million to Grow the Majority, a joint committee supporting House Republicans, made up of $1 million in June 2025 and $510,000 this June. Penske also gave $250,000 each to Emmer Majority Builders and to a congressional PAC called Thank You for Your Attention to This Matter, and he and his company combined to give $750,000 to committees backing Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's U.S. Senate race against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

Roger Penske and Donald Trump

Political donations tied to NASCAR have ranged from Congress to a county council race in Daytona Beach, totaling more than $3 million this election cycle, according to a Daily Downforce review of federal and state campaign-finance records.

The bulk of that money comes from a single donor. Roger Penske and Penske Corporation contributed at least $2.76 million to political committees during the 2025-26 cycle, with most of it going to Republican fundraising groups.

Penske gave $1.51 million to Grow the Majority, a joint committee backing House Republicans, split between $1 million in June 2025 and $510,000 this June.

Penske Shakes Hands With Trump

Penske also donated $250,000 apiece to Emmer Majority Builders and a congressional PAC called Thank You for Your Attention to This Matter.

In Michigan's U.S. Senate race, Penske and his company combined to give $750,000 to committees supporting Republican Mike Rogers, who is running against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

Claudia Tenney of New York

The money given directly to candidates on today's ballots is much smaller, at least $145,500 to 42 candidates in 14 states.

NASCAR's own federal political action committee, Speed PAC, accounts for $51,000 of that to 16 federal candidates, with Republicans receiving $35,500 and Democrats $15,500.

Republican Claudia Tenney of New York and Democrat Mike Thompson of California each received $10,000, the largest sums. Florida Congressman Randy Fine, whose district includes Daytona International Speedway, received $2,000.

House Speaker Chris Welch

NASCAR Holdings has been especially active in Illinois, where it gave $28,500 to 12 state politicians on today's ballot, with Democrats getting $26,500 of it.

House Speaker Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon each received $5,000.

The state became important to NASCAR's business after the Chicago Street Race, although the series has announced it will not return to downtown Chicago in 2027.

Congressman Mark Harris

North Carolina, home to Charlotte Motor Speedway and most of the sport's race teams, drew $32,700 in identified contributions.

Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith personally gave $13,700 to three candidates, including $7,000 to Congressman Tim Moore.

Rick and Linda Hendrick gave $14,000 to Congressman Mark Harris, and Speed PAC gave $5,000 to Congressman Richard Hudson.

Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony

In Nevada, the Gene Haas Trust gave $10,000 to Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony.

NASCAR's Jim France

The sport's top figures also gave larger sums to committees and parties.

Jim France gave $100,000 to the Republican National Committee, and he, Lesa France Kennedy and Rick Hendrick together gave $100,000 to Team Hudson, a Republican fundraising committee tied to Congressman Hudson.