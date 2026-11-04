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NASCAR

Where $3 million of NASCAR money has gone during midterm elections

By Sahil Kurup,

3 days ago

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Roger Penske and Donald Trump

Roger Penske was the biggest contributor during the midterm elections

NASCAR's political footprint stretches from Capitol Hill to a county council race in Daytona Beach, with more than $3 million in identified contributions tied to the sport during this election cycle, according to a Daily Downforce review of federal and state campaign-finance records.

Most of that total comes from one person. Roger Penske and Penske Corporation gave at least $2.76 million to political committees during the 2025-26 cycle, the largest share going to Republican fundraising groups.

That includes $1.51 million to Grow the Majority, a joint committee supporting House Republicans, made up of $1 million in June 2025 and $510,000 this June. Penske also gave $250,000 each to Emmer Majority Builders and to a congressional PAC called Thank You for Your Attention to This Matter, and he and his company combined to give $750,000 to committees backing Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's U.S. Senate race against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

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Roger Penske and Donald Trump

Political donations tied to NASCAR have ranged from Congress to a county council race in Daytona Beach, totaling more than $3 million this election cycle, according to a Daily Downforce review of federal and state campaign-finance records.

The bulk of that money comes from a single donor. Roger Penske and Penske Corporation contributed at least $2.76 million to political committees during the 2025-26 cycle, with most of it going to Republican fundraising groups.

Penske gave $1.51 million to Grow the Majority, a joint committee backing House Republicans, split between $1 million in June 2025 and $510,000 this June.

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Penske Shakes Hands With Trump

Penske also donated $250,000 apiece to Emmer Majority Builders and a congressional PAC called Thank You for Your Attention to This Matter.

In Michigan's U.S. Senate race, Penske and his company combined to give $750,000 to committees supporting Republican Mike Rogers, who is running against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

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Claudia Tenney of New York

The money given directly to candidates on today's ballots is much smaller, at least $145,500 to 42 candidates in 14 states.

NASCAR's own federal political action committee, Speed PAC, accounts for $51,000 of that to 16 federal candidates, with Republicans receiving $35,500 and Democrats $15,500.

Republican Claudia Tenney of New York and Democrat Mike Thompson of California each received $10,000, the largest sums. Florida Congressman Randy Fine, whose district includes Daytona International Speedway, received $2,000.

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House Speaker Chris Welch

NASCAR Holdings has been especially active in Illinois, where it gave $28,500 to 12 state politicians on today's ballot, with Democrats getting $26,500 of it.

House Speaker Chris Welch and Senate President Don Harmon each received $5,000.

The state became important to NASCAR's business after the Chicago Street Race, although the series has announced it will not return to downtown Chicago in 2027.

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Congressman Mark Harris

North Carolina, home to Charlotte Motor Speedway and most of the sport's race teams, drew $32,700 in identified contributions.

Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith personally gave $13,700 to three candidates, including $7,000 to Congressman Tim Moore.

Rick and Linda Hendrick gave $14,000 to Congressman Mark Harris, and Speed PAC gave $5,000 to Congressman Richard Hudson.

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Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony

In Nevada, the Gene Haas Trust gave $10,000 to Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony.

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NASCAR's Jim France

The sport's top figures also gave larger sums to committees and parties.

Jim France gave $100,000 to the Republican National Committee, and he, Lesa France Kennedy and Rick Hendrick together gave $100,000 to Team Hudson, a Republican fundraising committee tied to Congressman Hudson.

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