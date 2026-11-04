New Michigan Democratic Senator candidate Abdul El-Sayed mocked Vice President J.D. Vance's beloved Buckeyes after winning his Midterm election

Newly elected Michigan Democratic Senator Abdul El-Sayed wasted no time delivering a sharp jab at Vice President J.D. Vance's cherished Ohio State, fresh off his triumphant campaign to secure a seat in Washington, D.C., representing the Wolverine State.

El-Sayed, 42, clinched his Senate race against Republican challenger Mike Rogers by nearly 400,000 votes, with 93% of ballots reported, despite enduring months of attacks from the right - including from the White House itself. The first Muslim U.S. Senator is set to be sworn in by VP Vance early next year.

However, before that face-to-face moment arrives, El-Sayed couldn't resist taking a playful swipe at Vance over the storied Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, one of the most celebrated matchups in American sports.

"J.D., Habibi. There is this delicious irony in the fact that you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January," El-Sayed said. "So you know what that means. Wolverine 1, Buckeye 0.", reports the Irish Star.

El-Sayed then turned his attention to Trump, who had repeatedly mocked his name throughout the Senate campaign. "Donald, look, I know you struggled with my name. I know you struggled, so after J.D. swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me Senator," he added.

Vice President JD Vance holds the trophy after the bottom part fell off during a ceremony with the 2025 College Football Playoff National Champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The November Midterms proved disastrous for Trump and the Republicans, with Democrats projected to secure at least 245 House seats and 54 Senate seats. Trump has pledged to exercise his veto power, while also signaling a willingness to negotiate with Democrats.

"We'll, you know, look forward to working with them," he stated in a phone interview with The New York Times. "We'll probably work something out."

Trump has attributed Republican losses to his absence from the ballot, claiming the party failed to mobilize sufficient voters without him as a candidate. He also indicated his presence would have altered the outcome.

Vice President Vance is a die-hard Buckeyes fan.

"I wasn't on the ticket, and because I wasn't on the ticket, we couldn't get enough people out to vote," he said.

Trump also defended his decision to engage in military action against Iran, maintaining he had no regrets and would make the identical choice again. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that increasing fuel prices may have disappointed voters.

"They don't mind the Iran, but they probably weren't happy - they weren't happy with the oil price," Mr. Trump said. "So you know, it's just one of those things.

"But I don't regret that decision at all. In fact, you know, that's a decision that was a very wise decision for the future of the country and the world."