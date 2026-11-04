Historic flash floods in Colorado towns cause unprecedented damage

A series of storms hit Colorado

A series of storms in Colorado have led to flash flooding and caused major damage to multiple towns in the US state.

Historic flooding across southern and southwestern Colorado has caused unprecedented damage to the western U.S. state as heavy rains triggered flash floods and prompted mandatory evacuation orders in multiple Colorado towns.

Mother Nature is unleashing her wrath, and Colorado residents are bearing the brunt, as catastrophic flooding in the state's Pagosa Springs, Durango, Cortez, Ignacio, and Silverton devastates the region.

Pagosa Springs - a small tourist destination in southwest Colorado famous for its hot springs - is preparing for its main river to reach historic levels as authorities have cautioned residents about potentially "catastrophic flooding" in the area.

The severe weather conditions have prompted the deployment of Colorado Task Force 1 as of November 2. Devastating images have documented the scale of destruction caused by the extreme weather - let's take a look at the chilling photographs.

Historic flooding in southwest Colorado

Historic flooding across southern and southwestern Colorado has resulted in unprecedented damage to the western US state as heavy rains produced flash floods and led to mandatory evacuation orders across several Colorado towns.

The weather gods are showing their fury, and the residents of Colorado seem to be at their mercy, as severe flooding in Colorado's Pagosa Springs, Durango, Cortez, Ignacio, and Silverton has wreaked havoc on the region.

In fact, Pagosa Springs - a tiny tourist town in southwest Colorado known for its hot springs - is bracing for its main river to rise to historic levels, as residents have been warned of potentially "catastrophic flooding" in the municipality.

The extreme weather has even led to the activation of the Colorado Task Force 1 as of November 2.

Heartbreaking visuals have captured the extent of damage caused by the extreme weather - let's take a look at the chilling reality.

Evacuation orders for multiple Colorado towns

Heavy rains have caused severe flooding across southwestern Colorado, forcing mandatory evacuations and damaging homes and roads across the region.

In this picture from October 26, we can see the ground beneath a house washed away along the Rio Grande River in South Fork.

Officials have issued an advisory warning to anyone in low-lying areas along the San Juan, Piedra, Rio Blanco and Navajo rivers and told people to head to a designated shelter at a local church. Evacuations have also been ordered in Durango, where the Animas River was rising quickly.

Major Colorado highways damaged in flash floods

The extreme weather has caused unprecedented damage to the southwestern region of the US state, and evacuation efforts are currently underway.

A section of the state highway Colorado 151 (pictured) collapsed owing to the heavy rains and flash floods, and massive damage was caused to the US 160 and US 550 routes.

The Federal Highway Administration has promptly approved the Colorado Department of Transportation's request for $6.5 million to make immediate repairs to these three damaged southern Colorado highways before winter weather sets in. Another $5 million in emergency funds have also been approved by Colorado's Transportation Commission to assist with immediate repairs.

Pagosa Springs' main river forecast to rise to historic levels

The normally arid region has been dealt with a devastating blow as flash floods wreak havoc on the western US state.

In Pagosa Springs - a town in the Rockies, home to more than 2,000 people and known for its hot springs - the San Juan River appeared to crest at more than 16.81 feet (5.1 meters), just a foot short of where it did back in 1911 when a flood wiped out the majority of the little town.

Massive parts of Pagosa Springs swept away

In Pagosa Springs, a bridge has been washed out, and half the ground beaneath a historic museum in the town has been swept away, destroying nearly 90 years of history. Flooded roads and downed trees are adding to the damage, as more than 1,000 homes remain under mandatory evacuation orders.

The little tourist town was already trying to recover from last week's flooding when fresh flooding occured, owing to heavy rain overfeeding the San Juan River.

Flood watch for several Colorado states

A Flood Watch, issued by the National Weather Service, started at 5am on Sunday morning for most of the Four Corners region including Pagosa Springs, Durango, Cortez, Ignacio, and Silverton, and remains in place in many parts of southwestern Colorado.

The San Luis Valley is under a flood watch that began in the evening on November 1 and will stretch into late Tuesday, November 3.

Colorado Task Force 1 activated

Colorado Task Force 1 was activated on Monday morning, November 2, in response to the historic flooding across several regions of southern and southwestern Colorado.

A 17-member team swiftwater and flood rescue team was deployed by the task force.

The flooding emergency currently extends across multiple counties of southwestern Colorado and dangerous conditions are expected to continue for a bit.

Neighbors clear mud and debris after storms in Durango

The West Metro Fire Rescue says the Colorado Task Force 1 will bring with it specialized search and rescue personnel, as well as equipment that will aid and support emergency responders. This will include search and rescue crews who will help look for people trapped or stranded by the historic and relentless flooding in the western US state of Colorado.