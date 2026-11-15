Exeter’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital roles to travel contracts and senior care. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or a short-term boost, there’s a lot here to pick from.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Pay: $3,440 per week (40 hrs, 9-hr day shifts)

This Cath Lab Tech contract starts 11/30/2026 and comes with aggressive pay packages, tax-free stipends (if you qualify), day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily/weekly pay, and 24/7 clinical support. Ideal if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want strong travel benefits and guaranteed hours.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health – Exeter Hospital

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $35.00 – $52.01/hour

Provide respiratory care and life support under physician orders in a Magnet-recognized community hospital. Requires NH Respiratory Care Practitioner license, CRT/RRT credential, and 1–3 years’ experience; flu vaccine is required for employment.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health – Exeter Hospital

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $35.00 – $52.01/hour

Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus for overnight shift (prorated under 40 hrs)

Night RT role with 12-hour shifts, rotating weekends, and full-time benefits. Same core duties and requirements as the day RT role, plus the added perk of a large sign-on bonus for night work.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health – Exeter Hospital

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time, days with call rotation

Schedule: 6:45am–3:15pm, Mon–Fri , call 1 weekday & 1 weekend every 4–5 weeks

, call 1 weekday & 1 weekend every 4–5 weeks Pay Range: $20.00 – $28.70/hour

Support GI, pulmonary, and interventional endoscopy procedures in a busy outpatient setting. Great fit if you have prior healthcare tech/MA/LNA/EMT experience, can live within a 30-minute call radius, and want day-1 benefits and career growth in a Magnet-recognized hospital.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health – Exeter Hospital

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time physician

Pay Range: $397,704 – $588,058/year

Lead a well-established, multidisciplinary breast health program with no general surgery or overnight/weekend call. Role offers a flexible work week, dedicated PA support, highly competitive base salary, CME reimbursement, and relocation assistance, all on the NH Seacoast with easy access to Boston and Portland.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health – Exeter Hospital

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Per diem (listed as full-time in posting system)

Schedule: (3) 12-hour shifts per 6-week schedule, includes weekend & holiday rotation

Work in a 15-suite LDRP Family Center averaging ~600 deliveries/year, caring for labor, delivery, postpartum, newborn, and pediatric patients. Requires 1 year L&D experience, NH or compact RN license, and BCLS (plus PALS, NRP, and fetal monitoring within set timeframes).

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health – Exeter Hospital

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Per diem (listed as full-time in posting system)

Schedule: Minimum 4 shifts/month, weekdays during clinic hours

Support a specialized Wound & Ostomy Center with direct patient care, vitals, dressing care, room turnover, and basic clinical tasks. Requires 6+ months experience, current NH LNA, and CPR within 90 days; ideal if you want flexible hours in an outpatient setting.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health – Exeter Hospital

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Internship

Pay Range: $35.00 – $52.01/hour

Intern-level RT role administering respiratory care under physician supervision, with the same licensure and credential requirements (NH RCP license, CRT/RRT, 1–3 years’ related experience). Good option if you’re building experience within a large, multi-hospital system.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: 13-week travel contract

Schedule: 3x12 nights , start 12/14/2026

, start Estimated Pay: $2,868 gross/week, including $1,421 weekly stipend

Night-shift L&D travel role on a busy unit caring for labor, postpartum, newborn, and some pediatric patients. Requires active NH RN license, strong L&D skills, and comfort with 12-hour nights.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: 13-week travel contract

Schedule: Nights, 3x12 hrs, start Dec 14, 2026

Work on a 19-bed L&D unit (Level 2 maternity, Level 1 nursery) with about 600 deliveries/year, covering L&D, postpartum, and pediatrics. Requires NH or compact RN license, BLS, ACLS, NRP, strong L&D/postpartum/peds experience, and Epic EMR skills; no local candidates accepted.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time

Provide hands-on care to older adults in a continuing care community, helping with ADLs, mobility, nutrition, and engagement in activities. Best for compassionate LNAs who like steady resident relationships and a behavioral health–aware setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers can flex on schedule or start dates for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.