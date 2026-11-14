Exeter’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with both established names and newer players hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Schedule: 1st shift, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Monday–Friday

Entry-level role in a major firearms manufacturing facility, focused on processing incoming and outgoing firearms and doing basic data entry and RMA work. Good fit if you’re organized, can stand most of the day, and want to get your foot in the door with a large, well-known employer.

Employer: Phoenix Tailings

Phoenix Tailings Location: Exeter, NH (training in Burlington, MA , then moving to Exeter facility)

(training in , then moving to Exeter facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$31/hour plus equity

Benefits: 100% medical, dental, vision for employee; stock options; unlimited PTO

Hands-on role building and maintaining large custom electromechanical systems for clean metals production. Great for experienced mechanical techs (3+ years) who like troubleshooting big industrial equipment and want to be part of a fast-growing, sustainability-focused operation.

Employer: SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Entry-level CMM programming role where you’ll edit inspection programs and support quality checks on machined parts. Ideal if you already have CMM operator and mechanical inspection experience and want to grow into more advanced programming and quality work in a high-volume manufacturing environment.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.