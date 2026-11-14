Exeter’s food and hospitality scene is busy, with steady demand from locals, travelers, and nearby senior communities. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like working with people (or food!).

Employer: TSP Talent

TSP Talent Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for residents in independent, assisted living, and nursing care settings. You’ll follow set recipes, support special diets, and keep high food safety and sanitation standards in a team-focused, caring environment.

Employer: Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week)

Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Be the friendly face at the front desk, greeting guests, answering phones, and handling basic office tasks. This role offers benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k), hotel employee discounts, and room to grow your customer service and admin skills.

Employer: Dunkin’ (The Salema Group franchise)

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time (40–50 hours/week)

Salary: Competitive pay plus monthly bonus (amount not listed)

Lead a busy Dunkin’ with a guest-first culture, manage a team, and oversee scheduling, inventory, and costs. This franchise offers 100% medical & dental (single plans), PTO, 401(k), free meals, and even tuition assistance for online programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.