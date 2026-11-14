Exeter’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital OR roles to senior living and travel gigs. If you’re clinical and licensed, there’s likely something here that fits your schedule and career goals.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health (Exeter Hospital)

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Exeter Hospital) Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time, Day shift (06:45–17:15), on-call every 4th weekend, holiday rotation

Salary: Not listed, sign-on bonus eligible

Magnet®-recognized community hospital with 4 ORs and a wide mix of cases (plastics, ENT, vascular, ortho, OB/GYN, more). Strong fit if you have OR experience and want day shift, career growth in a large system, and benefits starting Day 1.

Employer: Aura Health

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a senior living community, helping residents with daily activities, mobility, and basic nursing support. Good for someone compassionate and detail-focused who enjoys building relationships and keeping residents safe, engaged, and well-nourished.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perioperative RN role focused on cardiac and vascular procedures. You’ll prep the room, maintain sterile technique, monitor patients, and work closely with surgeons and anesthesia. Ideal if you like a fast-paced OR environment and have strong assessment and teamwork skills.

Employer: Health Here

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Direct-care position in a senior living community, supporting ADLs, mobility, and care plans while documenting care and watching for changes in condition. Great match if you’re patient, observant, and comfortable with hands-on care for older adults.

Employer: Beth Israel Lahey Health / Core Physicians

Location: Exeter, NH & nearby Seacoast locations

Type: Full-time, outpatient, day shift (M–F, rotating weekends)

Salary: Competitive base with RVU & quality incentives (exact amount not listed)

Outpatient primary care with 32 patient hours + 8 admin hours, strong team support (MAs, nurses, social work, population health), and flexible scheduling. Comes with full benefits, relocation help, temporary housing, CME funds, and six weeks paid time off, all on the NH Seacoast.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: Approx. $3,362 per week (package based on 40 hrs; stipend subject to confirmation)

Travel Cath Lab role with day shifts and a solid weekly pay package. Comes with health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 recruiter support, ideal if you want to try Exeter while boosting your income and experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings and can sometimes flex on schedule or unit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.