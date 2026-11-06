🏥 Exeter, NH Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible, High-Pay Roles

Exeter’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for skilled clinicians and travelers. If you’re open to flexible schedules or short-term contracts, there’s solid money to be made here.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 9-hour day shifts (approx. 8A–5P)

Pay: $3,440 per week (package based on 9-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week; tax-free stipend TBD)

(package based on 9-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week; tax-free stipend TBD) Why it’s appealing: High weekly pay, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly direct deposit, and lots of extra perks like lodging and meals per diem (if you qualify), license assistance, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support. 1 year of Cath Lab Tech experience required.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

Pay: $3,216 per week (package based on 8-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week; tax-free stipend TBD)

(package based on 8-hour shifts, 40 hrs/week; tax-free stipend TBD) Why it’s appealing: Solid travel pay with a clear focus on cardiac cath lab work—monitor vitals, assist with catheterization, and run procedure equipment. Good fit if you want strong Cath Lab experience and nationwide travel options.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Location: Exeter, NH (in-home visits)

Type: PRN / Part-time, Independent visits

Pay: Per assessment, about $90–$115 each (those averaging 20–100 visits/month earn about $1,800–$11,500/month , depending on state rate and volume)

(those averaging , depending on state rate and volume) Why it’s appealing: Very flexible scheduling (you pick days between 8am–7pm, any day of the week), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), referral bonuses, CE support, and potential to move into a full-time role with sign-on bonus. You’ll do 1-hour in-home adult/geriatric assessments, order tests, and coordinate with PCPs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the posting and check back often—healthcare roles in Exeter open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.