🔧 Exeter NH Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Exeter’s hands-on jobs are looking strong right now, especially for folks who like staying active and working with their hands. Here are a couple of solid options in town with steady hours and good pay.

Employer: Phillips Exeter Academy

Phillips Exeter Academy Location: Exeter, NH (on-campus)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7am–3:30pm

Pay: $24.40 – $25.60 per hour

Mix of event set-up, campus deliveries (box truck with liftgate), and regular custodial work. This is essential personnel, full-year work with steady hours, and you’ll stay busy moving furniture, cleaning buildings, and helping the Academy run smoothly.

Employer: Key HVAC

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $35.00 – $45.00 per hour

Install and service residential HVAC systems for a local, family-owned company. This role pays well for skilled tradespeople and comes with strong benefits like 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.