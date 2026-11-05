🏭 Exeter, NH Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Shop Roles Open

Exeter’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and defense. If you like hands-on work with high-tech gear, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: C/A Design Inc. (part of Heico Companies )

C/A Design Inc. (part of ) Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time , weekend shift

, weekend shift Salary: Not listed (includes weekend premium + shift differential)

Work in a new, 120k sq ft, climate-controlled facility making complex aluminum parts for the aerospace and defense industry. This role is for an experienced CNC pro (5+ years setup, 4th axis required) who can do full start-to-finish setups, first-article prove-outs, and run multiple machines, with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: SIG SAUER, Inc.

Location: Exeter, NH (RWS business unit)

(RWS business unit) Type: Full-time , non-exempt

, non-exempt Salary: Not listed

Support engineers and production on electro-mechanical assemblies for a global firearms and defense leader. You’ll help build and optimize assembly lines, write work instructions, run torque tools and optical gear, and support R&D and prototypes—great fit if you have 2–5 years assembly experience and like mixing hands-on work with process improvement.

Employer: Frontgrade Technologies

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level machinist role producing precision parts for mission-critical electronics used in space and national defense. You’ll set up and run manual and CNC machines, program complex parts, inspect to tight tolerances, and help design basic fixtures, with strong day-one benefits and a focus on long-term career growth.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.