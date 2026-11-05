🏥 Exeter NH Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Exeter’s healthcare scene is busy right now—great mix of steady local roles and high‑pay travel contracts. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there’s solid opportunity here.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Exeter, NH (onsite)

Type: Full-time, Contract to Hire

Pay: $25.00/hr

Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 18, 2026

This role is hands-on in a specialty dermatology practice, assisting with Mohs surgery, procedures, wound care teaching, and EMR documentation. Good fit if you have clinical MA experience and want to build niche skills in dermatology with strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract

Pay: $3,440 per week (40 hrs, 9‑hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 9‑hr day shifts) Start Date: 11/30/2026

Duration: 13 weeks

High-paying Cath Lab Tech contract with guaranteed hours, day shifts, and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision for you and family. Includes travel stipends for those who qualify, 401(k), weekly or daily pay, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support; 1 year of experience required, no new grads.

(Note: Similar HCS postings listed separately share the same role details; this link represents that opportunity.)

Employer: RiverWoods

Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week, days)

Pay: Starting at $21.50+/hr , based on license & experience

, based on license & experience Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus***

Day-shift role in a senior living community, providing direct resident care and ADL support in a team-focused setting. Comes with medical & dental (within 30 days), **403(b) with match, earned time off, DailyPay, tuition help, and a clear LNA career ladder.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Exeter, NH

Type: Full-time

Provide perioperative care for cardiac and vascular surgery patients—prepping the OR, maintaining sterile technique, monitoring patients, giving meds, and documenting care. Best for RNs with strong assessment skills who like a fast-paced CVOR team environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers and agencies list related roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.