Healthcare hiring around Excelsior Springs, MO is steady right now, with options from private dental practice to in‑home care. If you’re in the medical field and want flexible hours or strong pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dallin Josephson DDS LLC

Dallin Josephson DDS LLC Location: Excelsior Springs, MO

Salary: $120,000 – $250,000 per year

Type: Other (2–5 days/week, in person)

Small, long‑standing private practice with a newly renovated space and 7 operatories. Flexible schedule (2–5 days, Mon–Thu base hours) and a chance to step into a busy, growing office with 401(k), match, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Dallin Josephson DDS LLC

Dallin Josephson DDS LLC Location: Excelsior Springs, MO

Salary: $47.00 – $53.00 per hour

Hours: 8–32 hours per week expected

Type: Other, in person

Preventive‑focused hygiene role where you handle cleanings, X‑rays, and patient education in a supportive general practice. Offers 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible schedule, and employee discount; ideal if you want solid hourly pay with part‑time to near full‑time flexibility.

Employer: KCare LLC

Location: Based in Excelsior Springs, MO area, serving multiple nearby towns

Based in area, serving multiple nearby towns Salary: $16.00 – $17.00/hour (CNA) , $32.00 – $34.00/hour (LPN)

, Type: Other, in‑home, in person

In‑home care role supporting clients with daily living and nursing needs so they can stay independent. Offers flexible scheduling, health insurance, ongoing training, and career growth, with openings for both CNAs and LPNs across several nearby communities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in this area tend to update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.