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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Excelsior Right Now
Excelsior neighbors are sharing some fun free items this week, from party gear to solid furniture. Here’s what’s up for grabs around town.
ISO LEGO Figure Ice Mold or People Ice Mold
A neighbor is looking to borrow a LEGO figure or mini people ice mold for a one-time use at a solstice gathering.
- Type: Ice mold (LEGO or mini people shape)
- Use: One-time borrow for a party
- Location: Shorewood, Excelsior, MN
- Condition: Not specified (just needs to be usable)
- Cost: Free to borrow (they’re also happy to rent for $5 if needed)
- Source: nextdoor.com
If you have this kind of mold sitting in a drawer, this is a nice way to help a neighbor celebrate.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 4 Ceramic Fondue Pots with Stands
A set of four brown ceramic fondue pots with handles and metal stands. Great for cozy nights, parties, or dessert.
- Item: Set of 4 ceramic fondue pots with stands
- Color: Brown
- Includes: Pots with handles and metal stands
- Best for: Cheese or chocolate fondue
- Location: West Point, Excelsior, MN
- Condition: Not specified, but described as ready for fondue
- Cost: Free
- Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you like hosting or want to try fondue without buying a new set.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Coffee Table and Side Table
A solid oak wooden coffee table and matching side table, offered FREE as a set. Both pieces have slatted sides and a bottom shelf for storage.
- Items: Wooden coffee table + side table (set)
- Material: Solid oak
- Design: Slatted sides, bottom shelf on both tables
- Condition: Great condition (per poster)
- Location: Bayview & Smithtown, Excelsior, MN
- Cost: Free as a set
- Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you’re setting up a living room or upgrading from temporary furniture.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Excelsior tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.