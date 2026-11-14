Excelsior neighbors are sharing some fun free items this week, from party gear to solid furniture. Here’s what’s up for grabs around town.

A neighbor is looking to borrow a LEGO figure or mini people ice mold for a one-time use at a solstice gathering.

Type: Ice mold (LEGO or mini people shape)

Ice mold (LEGO or mini people shape) Use: One-time borrow for a party

One-time borrow for a party Location: Shorewood, Excelsior, MN

Condition: Not specified (just needs to be usable)

Not specified (just needs to be usable) Cost: Free to borrow (they’re also happy to rent for $5 if needed)

(they’re also if needed) Source: nextdoor.com

If you have this kind of mold sitting in a drawer, this is a nice way to help a neighbor celebrate.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

A set of four brown ceramic fondue pots with handles and metal stands. Great for cozy nights, parties, or dessert.

Item: Set of 4 ceramic fondue pots with stands

Color: Brown

Brown Includes: Pots with handles and metal stands

Pots with and Best for: Cheese or chocolate fondue

Cheese or chocolate fondue Location: West Point, Excelsior, MN

Condition: Not specified, but described as ready for fondue

Not specified, but described as ready for fondue Cost: Free

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you like hosting or want to try fondue without buying a new set.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

A solid oak wooden coffee table and matching side table, offered FREE as a set. Both pieces have slatted sides and a bottom shelf for storage.

Items: Wooden coffee table + side table (set)

Material: Solid oak

Solid oak Design: Slatted sides, bottom shelf on both tables

Slatted sides, bottom shelf on both tables Condition: Great condition (per poster)

(per poster) Location: Bayview & Smithtown, Excelsior, MN

Cost: Free as a set

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you’re setting up a living room or upgrading from temporary furniture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Excelsior tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.