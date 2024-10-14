Excelsior Springs Dominates Grandview in Bounce-Back Win

stock image

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (Oct. 11, 2024) – The Excelsior Springs Tigers rebounded from a tough homecoming loss with a commanding 21-8 victory over the Grandview Bulldogs on Friday night. The Tigers set the tone early, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter, and their defense held strong throughout the game to secure the win.

Dawson Claypole led the Tigers’ offensive charge, finding the end zone twice in the first quarter with rushing touchdowns of 4 and 10 yards. Carson Gholson added both extra points, giving the Tigers a 14-0 lead. In the second quarter, Marquez McCant broke free for a 23-yard rushing touchdown, extending the lead to 21-0 after another Gholson PAT. Grandview managed to score late in the second quarter with a touchdown pass from Mehki Fields to Cordae Colbert and converted the two-point try, but the Tigers’ defense shut them out the rest of the way.

Excelsior Springs leaned on its rushing game, amassing 158 yards on the ground while holding Grandview to just 86 rushing yards. The Tigers’ defense, highlighted by a strong performance from Dominick Rogers, who recorded three sacks, pressured Grandview’s passing game, limiting their effectiveness despite 183 yards through the air.

This win marks an important bounce-back for the Tigers after last week’s loss, improving their overall record 2-5 and hopefully building momentum for the remainder of the season.

Scoring Summary:

1st Quarter

ES: Dawson Claypole 4-yard rush (Gholson PAT) – 7-0

ES: Dawson Claypole 10-yard rush (Gholson PAT) – 14-0

2nd Quarter

ES: Marquez McCant 23-yard rush (Gholson PAT) – 21-0

GV: Cordae Colbert 11-yard pass from Mehki Fields (2-point conversion: Fields to Armstrong) – 21-8

Final Score: Excelsior Springs Tigers 21, Grandview Bulldogs 8