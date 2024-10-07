Open in App
    Community Bank of Missouri Joins National Effort to Combat Phishing and Check Fraud

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCO7h_0vxsfy0W00

    As part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October, Community Bank of Missouri is joining forces with the American Bankers Association (ABA) and banks across the country to promote two crucial consumer education campaigns: #BanksNeverAskThat, an anti-phishing initiative, and #PracticeSafeChecks, a campaign focused on preventing check fraud.

    Phishing scams and check fraud have become increasingly common, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) estimating that Americans lost $10 billion to phishing and other fraud in 2023—up 13.6% from the previous year. Check fraud, in particular, has surged, with reports nearly doubling since 2021, according to a report by the Boston Fed.

    Throughout October, Community Bank of Missouri will share videos, consumer tips, and educational content on social media and in bank branches, offering advice on how consumers can protect themselves from these schemes.

    “We’ve seen fraud become so prevalent that we established a dedicated fraud department to assist customers who have been affected,” said Community Bank of Missouri President Stephanie Landwehr. “Fraudsters are constantly evolving their tactics, and we are ramping up our efforts to raise awareness and inform the public.”

    The #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses humor and relatable scenarios to teach consumers how to recognize phishing attempts. For example, one social media post asks, “Would you rather give up sugar or salt?” and then reminds users that receiving a text from their bank about such a question would be just as unusual as a bank texting them a link to log in. Consumers are encouraged to visit BanksNeverAskThat.com, where they can take a quiz, play a “Scam City” video game, and learn to spot phishing scams.

    In addition to phishing, the #PracticeSafeChecks campaign aims to combat check fraud by educating consumers on best practices for secure check writing. “Criminal gangs across the country are turning to check fraud and check washing to steal money from banks and their customers,” said Paul Benda, senior vice president of operational risk and cybersecurity at ABA. “By providing valuable information, campaigns like #PracticeSafeChecks help consumers protect themselves.”

    The campaign’s PracticeSafeChecks.com website offers practical tips, such as using permanent ink when writing checks, filling out every blank space to prevent tampering, and switching to digital banking options when possible. The site also explains how personal information can be exposed through checks and provides an airline-themed guide to preventing fraud.

    Community Bank of Missouri, an independent bank with offices in Richmond and Excelsior Springs, is committed to providing excellent customer service and supporting the community. To learn more about check fraud prevention, visit PracticeSafeChecks.com.

