    • Excelsior Citizen

    Around Excelsior This Week: News Briefs

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikPOR_0vxsfp3z00

    Here’s a quick rundown of some of the things that happened this week in Excelsior Springs!

    SAFE Committee Meeting - Community Health Engagement and Outreach - MU Extension

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AanGu_0vxsfp3z00

    On Thursday, October 3rd, the Excelsior Springs SAFE Committee met at the Excelsior Springs Hospital for their monthly meeting. This organization is focused on reducing drug use in the youth of the community and has a reputation for bringing together multiple agencies for conversations that are focused on solutions. This month’s speaker was Tracy Graybill, Community Health Field Specialist for the Urban West Region of the MU Extension. She shared information on training and programs MU Extension offers businesses and organizations encouraging employee well-being through company culture. Email Tracy for more information.

    Community Health Conversations

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4556fj_0vxsfp3z00
    Photo Jason Cole

    On Thursday evening at Ventana Gourmet Grill, the Northland Health Alliance met with a small group of citizens that volunteered to participate in a productive conversation regarding the priorities of the community. The group started brainstorming first on what the key factors were that impact the overall wellness of the Northland. Putting their ideas together, the group was quickly able to group like topics and narrow down the top factors. This information will be taken back to the sixteen organizations that make up the alliance in the Northland. This feedback will be considered when setting health initiatives and solutions for citizens. Click here to take the survey yourself.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8dyh_0vxsfp3z00
    Photo Jason Cole

    Downtown Accident

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJFKw_0vxsfp3z00
    Photo Jason Cole

    On Saturday, October 5th, police and emergency services were called to the scene of an auto accident involving two vehicles downtown on Thompson Ave. As parents and students taking Homecoming photos stood nearby in the Brooke Baxter Pocket Park, a gold Toyota reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed was unable to stop when a white SUV pulled out of the parking lot next to the Montgomery Event Venue. Striking the gold car, the SUV caused the car to spin out of control and into a tree along the sidewalk on Thompson Avenue. There were no reported injuries.

    Blessing of the Pets

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfwVX_0vxsfp3z00
    Photo Courtney Cole

    On Sunday, October 6th the Excelsior Springs First United Methodist Church and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held a joint Blessing of the Pets at the Methodist church. This was an opportunity for the community to bring their beloved pets (whether mammals or reptiles!) and let them receive a blessing from Pastor Shannon and Father Jonathan.

    Seen Around Town

    The Excelsior Cycle Social group rode 25 miles with stops at the Lawson Golf Course, Excelsior Springs Golf Course, Other Trails, Atlas Saloon, Huey’s Hidden Vault, Warbird Whiskey, and Dubious Claims Brewing Co.!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HpxvP_0vxsfp3z00

    Thanks to those who reported the “M” being out in The Elms Hotel’s sign on the roof! It has now been fixed!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPzmB_0vxsfp3z00

    There was work being done to the Colony Plaza this week, too!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FWTf_0vxsfp3z00

    If you appreciate the value our local journalism brings to the community, please consider making a recurring contribution to the Excelsior Citizen!

