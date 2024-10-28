Violations found at these Bartlesville schools and restaurants in September and October

The Oklahoma State Department of Health conducts licensing and inspection of food establishments.

Below are the results of the September and October inspections in Bartlesville, based on results reported in the department's online database .

Bartlesville restaurants and establishments with food inspection violations

The following restaurants reportedly had violations in the last series of inspections:

Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville (Inspected 10/10/2024): Two violations were found concerning the storage of toxic substances and hand washing facilities.

Braum's #39 2526 SE Washington Blvd (Inspected 10/17/2024): Seven violations were found concerning pest control, cleanliness of equipment and utensils, cleanliness of non-food contact surfaces, hand washing facilities, cleanliness of premises, proper maintenance of sinks and cleanliness of employees.

Café 66 / Conoco Phillips (Inspected 10/14/2024): Five violations were found concerning hand wash facilities, improper food labeling, cleanliness of equipment and utensils, cleanliness of non-food contact surfaces and cleanliness of premises.

Central Middle School (Inspected 10/3/2024) : Four violations were found concerning the cleanliness of equipment and utensils, improper food labeling and storage, cleanliness of premises and maintenance of physical property.

Chili's Grill & Bar #748 (Inspected 10/17/2024) : Four violations were found concerning hand washing facilities, the storage of toxic substances, the cleanliness of equipment and utensils and the storage of utensils and linens

Daylight Donuts 812 SE Frank Phillips (Inspected 10/14/2024): Three violations were found concerning improper food labeling, food separation and protection and the storage of toxic chemicals.

Three violations were found concerning improper food labeling, food separation and protection and the storage of toxic chemicals. Domino's Pizza (Inspected 10/16/2024): One violation was found concerning hand washing facilities.

Eggberts (Inspected 10/21/2014): Six violations were found concerning hand washing facilities, proper temperatures, the cleanliness of equipment and utensils and cleanliness and design of food and non-food contact surfaces.

El Maguey Mexican Grill And Cantina (Inspected 10/21/2024): Four violations were found concerning food separation and protection, improper food labeling and cleanliness of non-food contact surfaces.

Gina's Wine Bar & Cigar Room (Inspected 9/18/2024): Five violations were found concerning hand washing facilities, proper thermometers, dishware washing sanitation issues, the cleanliness of equipment and utensils and the storage of utensils and linens and the maintenance of physical property.

Homeland #563 811 E Frank Phillips (Inspected 10/10/2024): Five violations were found concerning the proper disposal of unsafe food, the storage of toxic chemicals, dishware washing sanitation issues, hand washing facilities and cleanliness of non-food contact surfaces.

Five violations were found concerning the proper disposal of unsafe food, the storage of toxic chemicals, dishware washing sanitation issues, hand washing facilities and cleanliness of non-food contact surfaces. Hoover Elementary (Inspected 9/30/2024): One violation was found concerning the cleanliness of equipment and utensils.

One violation was found concerning the cleanliness of equipment and utensils. Mister Munchies (Inspected 10/16/2024): Two violations were found concerning food separation and protection and improper food labeling.

Two violations were found concerning food separation and protection and improper food labeling. Outpost Coffee (Inspected 10/14/2024): One violation was found concerning the cleanliness of non-food contact surfaces.

One violation was found concerning the cleanliness of non-food contact surfaces. Papa Johns (Inspected 10/14/2024): One violation was found concerning dishware washing sanitation issues.

Pho Than Vietnamese Noodles & Restaurant (Inspected 10/22/2024): Six violations were found concerning the person in charge being present and knowing proper required knowledge, food separation and protection, improper food labeling, dishware washing sanitation issues, break area provided and maintained and maintenance of physical property.

Pyramid Express #466 (Inspected 9/26/2024): Two violations were found concerning dishware washing sanitation issues and hand washing facilities.

Two violations were found concerning dishware washing sanitation issues and hand washing facilities. Quik Trip #32 102 SE Washington Blvd (Inspected 10/16/2024): Two violations were found concerning hand washing facilities and cleanliness of equipment and utensils.

Two violations were found concerning hand washing facilities and cleanliness of equipment and utensils. Ranch Heights Elementary (Inspected 10/3/2024): Two violations were found concerning hand washing facilities and cleanliness of equipment and utensils.

Rib Crib #25 (Inspected 10/2/2024): Seven violations were found hand washing facilities, the storage of toxic substances, the cleanliness of equipment and utensils, improper food labeling, the cleanliness of non-food contact surfaces, maintenance of plumbing system and the cleanliness of premises.

Richard Kane Elementary (Inspected 10/3/2024): Two violations were found concerning improper food labeling and cleanliness of equipment and utensils.

Two violations were found concerning improper food labeling and cleanliness of equipment and utensils. Schlumberger Bartlesville / Imperial (Inspected 9/26/2024): One violation was found concerning the bare hands used on ready-to-eat foods.

One violation was found concerning the bare hands used on ready-to-eat foods. Taco Mayo (Inspected 9/30/2024): One violation was found concerning food temperatures.

One violation was found concerning food temperatures. Shanghai Town (Inspected 9/30/2024): One violation was found concerning food separation and protection.

One violation was found concerning food separation and protection. Thirsty's Drive Thur (Inspected 9/30/2024): One violation was found concerning eating, drinking, and tobacco use, and discharge from eyes and nose.

One violation was found concerning eating, drinking, and tobacco use, and discharge from eyes and nose. Wayside Elementary (Inspected 9/26/2024): One violation was found concerning hand washing facilities.

The following food service locations were operating without a valid up-to-date permit or license in September and October, according to the state Department of Health database.

Braum's #39 2526 SE Washington Blvd (Inspected 10/17/2024)

Dollar General #6961 5401 Taylor Ln (Inspected 9/25/2024)

Domino's Pizza (Inspected 10/16/2024)

Freddy's Frozen Custard (Inspected 10/14/2024 & 10/15/2024)

Little Caesars (Inspected 9/24/2024)

The following Bartlesville food service locations were inspected in September and October, and no violations were found, according to the state Department of Health database.

Arby's #5001019 2935 E Frank Phillips (Inspected 9/24/2024)

Bartlesville High School (Inspected 9/27/2024)

Dink's Pit Bar B Q (Inspected 9/25/2024)

DJ's Southern Snow Event Trailer (Inspected 10/2/2024)

Dollar General #1986 3009 E Frank Phillips (Inspected 9/25/2024)

Dusty Rose Cakes (Inspected 9/25/2024)

Hillcrest County Club/Pool Snack Bar (Inspected 10/2/2024)

Ken-Ada Ranches Inc. (Inspected 9/30/2024)

KFC (Inspected 9/24/2024)

Madison Middle School (Inspected 9/25/2024)

Mary Martha Outreach, Inc (Inspected 9/26/2024)

On The Rock Ministries (School) (Inspected 9/26/2024 & 10/1/2024)

Outwest BBQ & More (Inspected 10/14/2024)

Salvation Army Red Shield Club & food Bank (Inspected 10/14/2024)

Samantha's (Inspected 10/17/2024)

Sterling Grill (Inspected 9/25/20204)

Twice Ice Bartlesville SE 3101 SE Washington Blvd (Inspected 10/3/2024)

Twice Ice Bartlesville SW 1605 SW Frank Phillips Blvd (Inspected 10/3/2024)

Wendy's (Inspected 9/25/2024)

