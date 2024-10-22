Could Bartlesville see another devastating fire season? Officials warn of increased danger

As drought conditions continue to worsen in Washington County, local officials warn of an increasingly dangerous fire season, similar to the devastating wildfires that swept through the area in the spring of 2023.

In response, the Washington County Board of Commissioners recently passed a countywide burn ban, effective Oct. 27, to mitigate the current risk.

The burn ban follows weeks of dry conditions that have left vegetation highly flammable. According to Kary Cox, Director of Operations for Washington County Emergency Management, this year's fire season could be even more severe than in previous years.

"We've had a pretty high instance lately of fires caused by escaped debris from trash or debris burning," Cox said. "With the drought conditions, any fire that we have has just been incredibly difficult to try to control and suppress."

Cox said that current drought conditions are contributing to the heightened fire danger. The U.S. Drought Monitor has placed Washington County entirely within an extreme drought zone , with forecasts showing little hope for significant rainfall in the near future. According to Cox, these factors prompted the local area fire chief to request the burn ban.

In the spring of 2023, Bartlesville experienced one of its worst fire seasons in recent memory. On March 31, the Gap Road Fire, fueled by high winds, destroyed eight homes and scorched over 1,000 acres. A snapped electrical pole sparked the blaze, which spread rapidly due to strong winds.

Cox warned that the combination of dead vegetation and extremely low fuel moisture levels sets the stage for a dangerous winter and spring fire season. Unfortunately, Cox said, the county experienced just enough rain in the growing season to increase the amount of vegetation that's now died off.

"We are looking at the same types of conditions we saw a couple of years ago," Cox said. "Fires are starting much earlier this year, and we're seeing the possibility of an even worse fire season this winter and next spring than we've seen in several years."

Cox urged residents to adhere strictly to the burn ban and exercise caution with any outdoor activities that could accidentally spark a fire. Under the current conditions, simple actions like dragging safety chains, using power tools or even driving through unpaved areas can trigger a blaze.

"We've already dealt with multiple fires this week," Cox said. "We need rain — we need a lot of it."

Water supply threatened amid ongoing drought

As the fire danger looms, Bartlesville's water supply is also threatened due to persistent drought conditions. City officials are closely monitoring the levels of local reservoirs, and if the situation worsens, water restrictions could be implemented next spring.

Terry Lauritsen, Bartlesville's Water Utilities Director, reported that the city's overall water supply is currently at 85.1% capacity, with its weighted water supply at 82.7%. While not yet critical, Lauritsen said these levels are on the lower side of normal.

Hulah Lake, one of the city's primary water sources, is now at 79.9% capacity, and Copan Lake is at 84.6%. If these levels drop below 75%, outdoor watering restrictions could be enacted to preserve the City's remaining supply.

Lauritsen remains hopeful that fall rains will improve the situation but cautioned that a drier-than-expected winter could strain water resources further.

"We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation and will keep the public informed of any changes that occur," Lauritsen said.

As Bartlesville faces the dual threats of wildfires and water shortages, residents are urged to stay vigilant, follow fire safety guidelines and conserve water where possible.

"If you see smoke in the area, make sure to call 911 so we can get somebody out there as quickly as possible to check and make sure it's not a wildfire that's getting out of control," Cox said.

Current water levels and conditions

Hulah Lake: 79.9%

79.9% Copan Lake: 84.6%

84.6% Hudson Lake: 91.3%

91.3% Caney River: 100%

100% Overall water supply: 85.1%

85.1% Weighted water supply: 82.7%

82.7% Average water consumption: 6.90 million gallons per day (mgd)

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Could Bartlesville see another devastating fire season? Officials warn of increased danger