Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

Weekly on Saturday

History and Haunts at the Dewey Hotel 8 to 10 p.m. at the Dewey Hotel, 801 N Delaware St. Dewey. Spend an evening at the Dewey Hotel and experience some of the hotel’s unique histories while taking a lantern-guided group tour into some of the rooms, usually blocked off access to guests. Each journey will be unique, as you can never predict what our fellow specters will do during the tour, or what you might hear or see. Tickets are $4 to $5. For more information or tickets, call 918-534-0215.

Through Oct. 27

Country Bumpkin Pumpkin Patch 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct 18 at the pumpkin patch located at 18500 N 4030 Road. Admission cost is $8 per person for ages 3 and up. Admission includes regular activities, games, and rides. Paintball alley and the slingshot are available for an additional cost. Snack Shack offers a variety of yummy treats and the Country Store has lots of items to choose from including candles, jewelry, tshirts, soaps, fall and Christmas decor, and other homemade goodies! Lots of gourds and pumpkins available for purchase!

Through Oct. 30

OLLI@OSU’s Fall Film Series featuring screen legend and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Westside Community Center, 501 S Bucy Ave. The film series starts in Italy with Gregory Peck in Roman Holiday (1953); fall in love with Sabrina (1954) and Humphrey Bogart; dance along with Fred Astaire in Funny Face (1957); fall in love again in Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) with George Peppard; and solve the mystery with Cary Grant in Charade (1963). Go to education.okstate.edu for more information about OLLI@OSU's Lifelong Learning classes.

Through Nov. 3

3rd Annual Oklahoma heritage farm Festival and Pumpkin Patch 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Oklahoma Heritage Farm, 38512 US Highway 75, Ramona. Entertainment, a maze, pumpkins, rides, games, pumpkin blasters, farm animals, and an assortment of over thirty different activities keep things buzzing for over a full month each fall. For pricing, go to https://okheritagefarm.com/features.html#events.

Through Dec. 31

The “Social Life and Early Traditions" exhibit presented by the Bartlesville Area History Museum, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., 5th Floor. The exhibit takes visitors on a journey exploring the way different in which cultures and ethnicities have come together to create our rich and diverse culture, paving the way to our social interactions and early traditions. The Museum is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, call 918-338-4290 or email history@cityofbartlesville.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Downtown Ghost Walk 6 p.m. in Downtown Bartlesville starting at The Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Guided tours to visit 6 locations where you can watch and listen as ghosts from the past come alive to tell you their stories. Each tour lasts about 1 hour and is less than 1 mile of walking, all locations are ADA accessible. Each tour is limited to 25 people. Tickets will be $15 each or 4 pack for $50. For more information, email ghostwalkbartlesville@gmail.com .

Thursday, Oct. 17

Washington County Residents Community Baby Shower 6 to 9 p.m. at the Delaware Tribe of Indians, 5100 Tuxedo Blvd. We know times are hard and for some it’s even harder coming out of a Domestic Violence situation pregnant or with young children with no help or fear of asking for help. We here at The Delaware Tribe of Indians Family and Children Services would like to help. If you are an EXPECTING mom or a mom who has had a baby in the past 3 months you are invited to attend Only mom’s need to register by Oct. 8. Only 2 guests are allowed to be listed on the registration. For more information or to register, go to https://www.signupforms.com/registrations/38675 or call/text 918-914-3118.

Bartlesville Chapter of The Sons of The American Revolution October meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library, meeting room C, downstairs, 600 S. Johnstone. Following a short business meeting, Joe Todd will present a program about local veterans. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, contact President Steve Doman at thinkhappy99@hotmail.com.

Friday, Oct. 18

Furry Fright BINGO Night 5:45 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 1109 N Delaware St., Dewey. Enjoy a fun night of BINGO while also benefiting the homeless animals of Washington County. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., mini BINGO $1 per card. Regular BINGO starts at 7 p.m., cost is $15 and includes 10 BINGO sheets (3 cards per sheet), 50-50 raffle, concessions available. To make a donation, go to https://wcspca.networkforgood.com/.

Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct.20

Mausoleum Stories at White Rose Cemetery Mausoleum 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 804 W. 11th St. Mausoleum Stories by Marilyn Johnson, Directected by Tom Mardis. Cost is $10 per person and tickets can be purchased at the Bartlesville Public Library Circulation Desk.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Irresistible Piano, presented by the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Featuring concert pianist, Dr. Joseph Kingma. Single tickets are on sale now, indicate your seating preferences in the comments section. For tickets, call 918-337-2787.

Run the Streets Woolaroc at the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve , 12 miles SW on Hwy 123 from US 60. The 8k race begins at 8 a.m. and please note that the park gates close promptly at 7:30 a.m. Runners and their guests are treated to free admission to Woolaroc and are invited to visit the Woolaroc Museum and Lodge after the race. If you are interested in registering to participate, go to https://tinyurl.com/Woolaroc-Run.

Habitat for Humanity’s Warehouse Sale 8 a.m. to noon at the warehouse, 900 S. Maple. Items for sale include: quilting frame, Christmas items, candle wax, Laser pointer, toolboxes, shop aprons, radial arm saw, ping-pong table, treadmill, chaise loungers, breaker boxes, furniture, toilets, doors. Cash or Check only . Our Affiliate needs lots on which to build Habitat houses. If you are aware of any lots for sale on the west side of Bartlesville, please let us know. Proceeds from the sale go into the Habitat building program. Houses are built in partnership with families in need of a decent and affordable place to call home.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Seniors Connect, Trivia Night and October Costume Party 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Catered dinner and trivia. Show off your costume and your trivia knowledge at the Halloween Dinner with Friends. Prizes to be given for best costume and to trivia winners. Cost is $22.50 per person. RSVP by Oct.15 at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Oct-Dinner or call 918-336-8500.

Friday, Oct. 25

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 9 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Grab your friends and join us on for this cult classic movie! Costumes are highly encourage. Seating for this event is General Admission with first come, first served. A goody-bag of props with your tickets for an additional $10 per bag or bring your own props. Limited props will be available at the door on the night of the show. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets are available at the Center Box Office or call 918-337-2787.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Teton Trade Cloth Fashion Show and Art Market 10 a.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. During the day from 10 am to 5 pm will be an art market with everything from oil paintings, sculptures, wood working, jewelry and other things that can be purchased. At 6 pm will be the fashion show with models showcasing handmade designs, native regalia, everyday wear as well as ball gowns. This event has previously been held at the First Americans Museum in OKC. For tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/Teton-Fashion-Show. For more information, go to www.tetontradecloth.com .

Pumpkin Decorating at the Frank Phillips Home , 2 to 4 p.m. at 1107 Cherokee. Join us on the Frank Phillips Home lawn for pumpkin decorating. Free admission. For more information, go to FrankPhillipsHome.org .

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Women Connect, Healthy Skin Care and Makeup 5 to 6:30p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. This educational session demonstrates healthy skin care and makeup application from award-winning Mary Kay makeup artist, Tricia Phillips. Hormones and stress mess with our skin. Learn how to care for skin in every season of your life and how to apply age-appropriate make up that will enhance your confidence and boost your self-esteem. No cost to attend the free educational seminar. Products used in the demonstration will be available to purchase if interested. For planning purposes, please RSVP by Oct. 22 at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/makeup or call 918-336-8500.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Trunk or Treat in Downtown Dewey 6 to 8 p.m. Various businesses, individuals, organizations, and churches will be passing out candy. Kids can Trick-or-Treat up and down the 300-600 blocks of Don Tyler Avenue (Dewey's main street). Anyone may set up on Don Tyler Ave and pass out candy.

Trick or Treat at the Frank Phillips Home 6 to 8 p.m. at 1107 Cherokee. Get those costumes ready and be sure to stop by our spooky home for a tasty treat. Free admission.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Meeting 10 a.m. at the citadel, 101 N. Bucy. A brief social time will precede the business meeting. Members will be volunteering for the various upcoming Salvation Army activities, including the Red Kettle Kickoff, bell ringing, community Thanksgiving dinner, Angel Tree, and Christmas distribution. The auxiliary is a volunteer organization that is open to all area women.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Bartlesville Art Association 6x6 Fundraiser 3 to 8 p.m. at Cooper and Mill Brewing Company, 200 S. Dewey Ave. Sponsored by Phillips 66. All original artwork is 6″ x 6″ and priced at $66. All proceeds benefit the programs of the BAA. More information at https://bartlesvilleartassociation.org/baa-6x6-fundraiser/

Dancing with the Bartlesville Stars 6:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Tickets are on sale now, $100 for adults and $25 for students. To purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/bartlesville-DWTS. To vote on your favorite dancers, go to https://www.pathstoindependence.org/dwts-2024.php. To follow dancer updates, behind the scenes, and the joy the school brings to our community, go to https://www.facebook.com/PathsToIndependence/ or on Instagram at ptibville.

Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10

OKM Music Christkindl Market 11 a.m. to7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn, 205 SW Frank Phillips Blvd. This enchanting Christmas market was designed to evoke the charm of a festive holiday village straight from a German storybook. Kids always love the bounce house, but with more activities, such as painting wooden snowmen and trees, Christmas tree bowling, decorating wooden ornaments, icing Lebkuchen cookies, and singing with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, this event is a wonderful activity for children and families. Tickets are $10 for an adult one-day pass, $15 for a two-day pass, VIP options available, and children 18 and under are free. For tickets, go to https://ticketscandy.com/e/okm-music-christkindl-market-2024-5532.

Tuesday, Nov.12

"No more talk of darkness," presented by Bartlesville Community Concert Assoc. 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Jeremy has assembled an unmatched team of musical artists to bring a unique look at your favorite musical moments in a night packed with show-stopping Broadway songs, soaring high notes, classic music, and hilarious stories of the great white way. For tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/Bartlesville-Phantom.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

6th Annual Fantasy Land on Foot , one night only at Johnstone Park,100 N. Cherokee Ave. This is your opportunity the night before they open officially for the holiday season, you can walk the Park. Come stare at your favorite display without a car behind you. There will be food and drink available from local businesses and music. Who knows what else we might have up our Rotarian Elf Sleeves. Tickets are $10 for adults, $20 for a family group, Children/youth 18 and under are free. (Suggested Donation as entering Johnstone Park) Strollers and Dogs on Leashes are welcome.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 through Monday, Dec. 30

Fantasy Land of Lights hosted by Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary 6 to 9 p.m. at Johnstone Park, 205 N Cherokee. With the help of generous donations from the public, Fantasy Land of Lights continues to grow each year. Be sure to visit so you can see what is new this year. Once the expenses are paid, money is set aside to purchase or repair displays and a budgeted amount goes into the Club’s Foundation to cover educational scholarships to students in the Washington County area.

Thursday, Nov. 21

The Gifts Market Place 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Free admission and door prizes. Kick off your Christmas shopping with a unique shopping experience supporting local small businesses and the community. An evening of vendor booth browsing and shopping. If you are interested in being a vendor, go to https://tinyurl.com/Gifts-Marketplace.

