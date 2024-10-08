Looking for something to do in Bartlesville? We've got you covered

Weekly on Saturday

Farmer's Market 8 to 11:30 a.m. through Oct. 12 at Frank Phillips Park on the corner of Frank Phillips Blvd. and Keeler Ave. (Just South of the train depot). The Market is a great place to obtain fresh, locally produced fruits, vegetables and meats, homemade baked goods and crafts. Every purchase helps to support and strengthen local people and businesses in and around our communities and helps boost the local economy. After you are done shopping each week, relax while listening to free live music, play a game of Bingo (and win free prizes), and connect with friends, old and new alike.

History and Haunts at the Dewey Hotel 8 to 10 p.m. at the Dewey Hotel, 801 N Delaware St. Dewey. Spend an evening at the Dewey Hotel and experience some of the hotel’s unique histories while taking a lantern-guided group tour into some of the rooms, usually blocked off access to guests. Each journey will be unique, as you can never predict what our fellow specters will do during the tour, or what you might hear or see. Tickets are $4 to $5. For more information or tickets, call 918-534-0215.

Through Oct. 27

Country Bumpkin Pumpkin Patch 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 and Friday, Oct 18 at the pumpkin patch located at 18500 N 4030 Road. Admission cost is $8 per person for ages 3 and up. Admission includes regular activities, games, and rides. Paintball alley and the slingshot are available for an additional cost. Snack Shack offers a variety of yummy treats and the Country Store has lots of items to choose from including candles, jewelry, tshirts, soaps, fall and Christmas decor, and other homemade goodies! Lots of gourds and pumpkins available for purchase!

Through Oct. 30

OLLI@OSU’s Fall Film Series featuring screen legend and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Westside Community Center, 501 S Bucy Ave. The film series starts in Italy with Gregory Peck in Roman Holiday (1953); fall in love with Sabrina (1954) and Humphrey Bogart; dance along with Fred Astaire in Funny Face (1957); fall in love again in Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) with George Peppard; and solve the mystery with Cary Grant in Charade (1963). Go to education.okstate.edu for more information about OLLI@OSU's Lifelong Learning classes.

Through Nov. 3

3rd Annual Oklahoma heritage farm Festival and Pumpkin Patch 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Oklahoma Heritage Farm, 38512 US Highway 75, Ramona. Entertainment, a maze, pumpkins, rides, games, pumpkin blasters, farm animals, and an assortment of over thirty different activities keep things buzzing for over a full month each fall. For pricing, go to https://okheritagefarm.com/features.html#events.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Blue Hawaii Health Fair 9 a.m. to 1p.m. at the Washington County Fair Grounds, 1109 N Delaware St, Dewey. This is a Medicare Part D Event. Entertainment will be provided by Duke Mason, and there will be games, a free lunch, incentives, and much more! Please see the links below for more information about the event and set-up, as well as a form to take part as a vendor. For any further information, please email Trudy Kerby at tkerby@delawaretribe.org.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Women Connect: Understanding Menopause and More: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Dr. McGee, with the CHC-OK clinic discusses the impact menopause has on a women’s body and the best therapies for living your best life during changes. Light refreshments will be served. For planning purposes, please register at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Womens-health or call 918-336-8500.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Dewey Western Heritage Day noon to 6 p.m. in Downtown Dewey. The day will include all day entertainment with special guests Garret Brown, Oklahoma Mike, J.A. Razola, Tom Mix reenactors, and much more! Vendors, bounce houses, petting zoo, wagon rides and food trucks. The Longhorn Parade will be at 5 p.m. and the Wild West Show at 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/Dewey-Western-Heritage.

BOOFest 2 to 9 p.m. at Sooner Park, off Madison Blvd South of Tuxedo Blvd. Come enjoy a full day family friendly celebration with a Halloween twist that all attendees can safely enjoy. Some activities include: Trunk or Treat, costume contest, games, food and art vendors and outdoor “Movie Under the Stars." Admission is free.

Bark-Lesville Haunted Howl-O-Ween Party for Dogs 3 to 5 p.m. at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Bring your pup dressed to impress for the costume contest. All dogs must be on a leash and within owners control. Dogs should be up to date on vaccinations & spayed or neutered. There will be a ball pit fun, agility course, photo booth, and a costume contest. For more information and a full list of rules, call Kimberly Harrington with Keller Williams Realty at 918-815-7381.

Gathering at the Roc Car Show at Woolaroc 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Woolaroc, The Frank Phillips Foundation, Inc., 1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road. This car show is like no other. It's been described as "a traditional hot rod show for the discerning man" by its organizers. They wanted to put on a laid-back show where fellow hot rodders could cruise back roads, enjoy each other's company, and experience the outdoors. Woolaroc seemed to be the perfect host site for participants to gather and for our guests to marvel at over 200 classic custom cars. For more information and pricing, go to https://www.woolaroc.org/buy-guest-passes.

Monday, Oct. 14

OLLI@OSU's Zoom, Laura Ingalls Wilder's These Happy Golden Years, 7 week class: The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life. With Zoom classes you don't even have to leave your home to learn. You must register to get times and Zoom information at education.okstate.edu/olli . For more information, call 405-744-5868.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

OLLI@OSU's Zoom, Nixon Resignation Reconsidered: The Silent Coup Against Richard Nixon, Part 2, 4 week class: The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life. With Zoom classes you don't even have to leave your home to learn. You must register to get times and Zoom information at education.okstate.edu/olli . For more information, call 405-744-5868.

Seniors Connect, Managing Your Appearance 3 to 4 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Lisa K. Style will discuss how your appearance is a key component of your image. It is speaking for you, communicating powerful messages about you and your gifts. This session will furnish insight on how to more clearly define your personal style and include practical tips on how to enhance your appearance. Taking steps in this area contributes to greater confidence - which changes everything. For men and women. This educational seminar is open to all adults in the community at no cost. Register at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/dressyourbest or call 918-336-8500.

Tuesday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 16

Downtown Ghost Walk 6 p.m. in Downtown Bartlesville starting at The Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Guided tours to visit 6 locations where you can watch and listen as ghosts from the past come alive to tell you their stories. Each tour lasts about 1 hour and is less than 1 mile of walking, all locations are ADA accessible. Each tour is limited to 25 people. Tickets will be $15 each or 4 pack for $50. For more information, email ghostwalkbartlesville@gmail.com .

Thursday, Oct. 17

Washington County Residents Community Baby Shower 6 to 9 p.m. at the Delaware Tribe of Indians, 5100 Tuxedo Blvd. We know times are hard and for some it’s even harder coming out of a Domestic Violence situation pregnant or with young children with no help or fear of asking for help. We here at The Delaware Tribe of Indians Family and Children Services would like to help. If you are an EXPECTING mom or a mom who has had a baby in the past 3 months you are invited to attend Only mom’s need to register by Oct. 8. Only 2 guests are allowed to be listed on the registration. For more information or to register, go to https://www.signupforms.com/registrations/38675 or call/text 918-914-3118.

Bartlesville Chapter of The Sons of The American Revolution October meeting 6:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Library, meeting room C, downstairs, 600 S. Johnstone. Following a short business meeting, Joe Todd will present a program about local veterans. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, contact President Steve Doman at thinkhappy99@hotmail.com.

Friday, Oct. 18

Furry Fright BINGO Night 5:45 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 1109 N Delaware St., Dewey. Enjoy a fun night of BINGO while also benefiting the homeless animals of Washington County. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., mini BINGO $1 per card. Regular BINGO starts at 7 p.m., cost is $15 and includes 10 BINGO sheets (3 cards per sheet), 50-50 raffle, concessions available. To make a donation, go to https://wcspca.networkforgood.com/.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Irresistible Piano, presented by the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Featuring concert pianist, Dr. Joseph Kingma. Single tickets are on sale now, indicate your seating preferences in the comments section. For tickets, call 918-337-2787.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Seniors Connect, Trivia Night and October Costume Party 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Catered dinner and trivia. Show off your costume and your trivia knowledge at the Halloween Dinner with Friends. Prizes to be given for best costume and to trivia winners. Cost is $22.50 per person. RSVP by Oct.15 at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Oct-Dinner or call 918-336-8500.

Friday, Oct. 25

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 9 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. Grab your friends and join us on for this cult classic movie! Costumes are highly encourage. Seating for this event is General Admission with first come, first served. A goody-bag of props with your tickets for an additional $10 per bag or bring your own props. Limited props will be available at the door on the night of the show. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets are available at the Center Box Office or call 918-337-2787.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Teton Trade Cloth Fashion Show and Art Market 10 a.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. During the day from 10 am to 5 pm will be an art market with everything from oil paintings, sculptures, wood working, jewelry and other things that can be purchased. At 6 pm will be the fashion show with models showcasing handmade designs, native regalia, everyday wear as well as ball gowns. This event has previously been held at the First Americans Museum in OKC. For tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/Teton-Fashion-Show. For more information, go to www.tetontradecloth.com .

Pumpkin Decorating at the Frank Phillips Home , 2 to 4 p.m. at 1107 Cherokee. Join us on the Frank Phillips Home lawn for pumpkin decorating. Free admission. For more information, go to FrankPhillipsHome.org .

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Women Connect, Healthy Skin Care and Makeup 5 to 6:30p.m. at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. This educational session demonstrates healthy skin care and makeup application from award-winning Mary Kay makeup artist, Tricia Phillips. Hormones and stress mess with our skin. Learn how to care for skin in every season of your life and how to apply age-appropriate make up that will enhance your confidence and boost your self-esteem. No cost to attend the free educational seminar. Products used in the demonstration will be available to purchase if interested. For planning purposes, please RSVP by Oct. 22 at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/makeup or call 918-336-8500.

