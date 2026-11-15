A nationwide ground stop disrupted air travel across the United States, and several AEW talents were among those impacted ahead of Full Gear.

Speaking during the post-AEW Full Gear 2026 show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he had to make alternative travel arrangements to ensure the pay-per-view could go ahead as planned. Khan explained that he began preparing for the possibility of travel restrictions being lifted and ultimately arranged three private planes to transport talent to the event. He said,

“I really appreciate everybody who pulled a lot of strings to make it happen. For anybody who didn’t hear, I announced earlier today, we utilized private aviation. Yesterday, all flights were shut down. Private and public and that meant that we’re playing by the same rules as everyone and nobody from AEW was flying yesterday but I did start lining things up if and when the travel block did get changed which happened last night and at that point, we thought about it and I’m really glad we did. It turned out — the commercial flights — a lot of the wrestlers on the pay-per-view did end up getting cancelled and had I not sent the private planes, a lot of people on this pay-per-view would not have made it here tonight. That was great. Some people would have been able to make it with their commercial flights but, sending the three private planes worked really, really well.”

Despite those efforts, Maya World and Samoa Joe were among the names who were unable to attend Full Gear 2026.

Khan also addressed the future of Persephone, confirming that the reigning CMLL World Women’s Champion has a long-term deal with AEW.

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Persephone signed a dual contract with AEW and CMLL in January 2026. However, a previous report from the Wrestling Observer indicated that her contract was expected to expire later this year.

During the post-AEW Full Gear 2026 press conference, Khan put those concerns to rest by revealing that Persephone is signed with AEW for several more years. He said,

“I’m happy to say that Persephone is somebody that is signed to AEW for years to come. I believe she is going to be a big part of AEW and CMLL for years to come.”

And finally, MJF wasted little time making his intentions clear following his return at AEW Full Gear 2026.

After attacking Will Ospreay following the AEW World Championship match, MJF took to Twitter to address his comeback. Rather than provide a lengthy explanation, he delivered a brief message. He wrote,

“I warned you.”

The comment referenced remarks MJF made back in September while he was away from AEW television. At the time, he made it clear that whoever held the AEW World Championship when he returned would become his target.

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