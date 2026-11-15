Mason Rook has officially returned to in-ring competition.

Just days after making his surprise appearance on NXT television, Rook stepped back inside the squared circle for his first match since September during WWE’s NXT live event in Detroit on Saturday night.

Rook competed in a Motor City Street Fight, teaming up with Saquon Shugars and Zilla Fatu. The appearance marked the end of a nearly two-month absence after a medical issue forced him to step away from the ring.

His return to competition is particularly significant given the uncertainty surrounding his condition over the past several weeks. Rook had originally been scheduled to challenge for the NXT World Championship on September 29, but WWE ultimately pulled him from the match because he had not been medically cleared.

At the time, Rook downplayed the situation by describing it as a “speed bump.” However, Bryan Alvarez provided a more concerning update in October, reporting that the issue could potentially keep Rook out of action for an extended period. He said,

“I have heard… whatever’s going on with Mason Rook, I have been told could be pretty serious. I’ve been told he could be out a long time — could be a very long time. No one seems to be really talking about what the issue is. Whatever it is, it’s a real issue, and he could be out for a long time.”

Rook ultimately managed to return sooner than that report suggested. He made his comeback on the November 10 episode of NXT, immediately getting physical with NXT Champion Grayson Waller and making it clear that he intended to get back into the championship picture.

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The following day, Rook also offered some insight into what he had been dealing with, revealing that his recovery was more serious than many people realized. While he stopped short of identifying the specific medical issue, he emphasized how much work went into getting back ahead of schedule. He wrote,

“Only a select few know the severity of what I’ve come back from. I worked my a** off to get back ahead of schedule.”

CM Punk has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Punk addressed speculation about his wrestling future following the main event of Saturday night’s WWE NXT live event in Detroit, Michigan.

Punk teamed up with Bayley to take on Myka Lockwood and Jackson Drake. The duo picked up the victory, and Punk grabbed a microphone afterward to address rumors suggesting that he could be approaching the end of his in-ring career.

Punk, who is 48 years old, made it clear that retirement is not on his immediate horizon. He said,

“There are a lot of rumors out there that maybe because I’m 48, I’m wrapping shit up. I’m here to tell you guys that I am not. Rumors are always rumors. I don’t like addressing certain things because it gives them life, but let’s put that to bed right now. You’re stuck with me for at least five more years, and I will go as hard as I am currently until the wheels fall off.”

He also explained that the end of his wrestling career won’t necessarily be determined by the expiration of a contract or the number of matches he has left. Instead, Punk indicated that his health will ultimately determine when he decides to step away from the ring.

During the post-show segment, Punk also attempted to FaceTime his wife, AJ Lee. However, the call didn’t go quite as planned, as Lee hung up on him.

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