Matt Cardona has been working under his real name in WWE for close to a year, but should the former U.S. Champion go back to being Zack Ryder?

Before his full-time return to WWE in January 2026, Cardona wrestled one match as Ryder in November 2025 as a surprise entrant in the ‘Last Time Is Now’ tournament.

The match, which Cardona would ultimately lose, was his first time competing as Zack Ryder since his release from WWE in April 2025.

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On social media, Cardona reflected on one year since his most recent match as Zack Ryder and asked fans if he should return to the character.

After his 2020 release, Cardona reinvented himself on the independent scene and declared on several occasions that “Zack Ryder is dead.”

Outside of WWE, Cardona found massive success, including reigns as GCW and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, as well as several other titles.

Cardona has said that his return to WWE was fueled by his desire to win a WWE World Championship, a win that’d also give him the WWE Grand Slam.