Will Ospreay’s reign as AEW World Champion remains intact following a successful title defense against Kyle Fletcher at Full Gear 2026. However, the champion’s celebration was short-lived, as MJF made his shocking return after the main event.

Ospreay put the AEW World Championship on the line against Fletcher in the pay-per-view’s main event. The match marked Ospreay’s fourth successful defense of the title, while Fletcher entered with a 1-6 record against his former friend.

Ospreay’s entrance package highlighted the history between the two men, focusing on their once-close friendship and how their relationship eventually deteriorated.

During the match, Ospreay attempted to honor the late Benjamin Satterley, better known as PAC, by going for his Black Arrow finishing maneuver. Fletcher managed to cut him off, however, and countered with a brainbuster that sent Ospreay crashing onto the turnbuckle.

Despite the brutal counter, Ospreay managed to regain control and eventually put Fletcher away with the Tiger Driver to secure the victory and retain his championship.

Following the match, Ospreay placed the AEW World Championship between himself and Fletcher before bowing his head. He later celebrated alongside United Empire, with Andrade El Idolo, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey, Alex Windsor, and Jamie Hayter joining him in the ring.

The post-match celebration took an unexpected turn when Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his return to AEW.

MJF appeared wearing all black and immediately attacked Ospreay, dropping the newly crowned champion with the Triple B. He eventually removed his mask to reveal his identity before making his escape as United Empire rushed toward the ring.

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The former multi-time AEW Champion had been absent from television since All In, where he competed in the Casino Gauntlet match.

Following that appearance, MJF made it clear that he intended to get revenge on Ospreay. During a post-show promo, he accused Ospreay of costing him the AEW World Championship during his match against Kenny Omega.

Although MJF went on to lose to Omega at AEW Dynamite Beach Break, he has continued carrying the Triple B and referring to himself as the One True Champion.

With Ospreay now firmly in his sights, MJF has wasted little time making his intentions known following his return at Full Gear 2026.

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