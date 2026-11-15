Sherilyn Guerrero made her official in-ring debut for Reality of Wrestling on November 14, where she faced off against Mystii Marks. Her entrance featured a lowrider as a tribute to her father, Eddie Guerrero, and she later used the Three Amigos suplexes during the match.

Sherilyn won after countering the Gory Special with a roll-up while grabbing her opponent’s tights.

She began training at Reality of Wrestling in October 2025. Before the match, Sherilyn said,

“A lot of people have asked me what this debut match means to me. I feel like it’s the end and beginning of such a big chapter that’s to come. Especially the fact that it’s a day after my dad’s anniversary is pretty surreal. I feel like it’s time for me to show everyone that the vulnerable, naive girl that was here at the beginning of the year through this process is now ready to just make my mark as best as I can, and which better way to do it than in the ring? It’s gonna be good.”

Jack Cartwheel has become the first wrestler to advance in the AAA Cruiserweight Title Contenders Tournament after a big win on the November 14 episode of AAA on FOX. He defeated Lince Dorado and Kento in a three-way match, finishing the contest by hitting Jack’s Arrow on Dorado.

Cartwheel will now wait for the other three tournament winners. Those winners will battle it out in a four-way match at AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 19, and the winner will challenge Rey Fenix for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship on January 2 in Acapulco.

Rey Mysterio has strongly denied accusations made by Dorian Roldan during this week’s episode of AAA on FOX. Roldan repeated claims that Mysterio had an affair with his mother, Marisela Pena, and said that Mr. 619 used the situation to gain power while creating an unsafe workplace.

Mysterio responded by saying that Roldan was disrespecting his own mother, and he rejected the allegations outright.

Roldan then revealed that he had been appointed AAA’s Interim General Manager while Mysterio was suspended, and he ordered the WWE Hall of Famer to leave the arena.

AAA has announced a major Trios Championship match for the November 21 episode of AAA on FOX.

On Saturday’s show, Interim General Manager Dorian Roldan confirmed that Perros Del Mal (Daga, Angel and Berto) will defend the titles against El Grande Americano, La Parka and Rey Fenix.

And finally, you can watch the full November 14 episode of AAA below: