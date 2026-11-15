Mercedes Moné used the ring ropes to secure the victory at AEW Full Gear 2026.

The AEW Women’s World Championship was on the line as Moné defended her title against The Death Riders member Marina Shafir. The match marked the third title defense of Moné’s current reign, which began at All In.

During the contest, Moné attempted a dive to the outside, but Shafir countered by locking in the Mother’s Milk submission. Moné tapped out, although the submission took place outside the ring and did not end the match.

Shafir also paid tribute to her Death Riders stablemates by using the Brutalizer submission associated with the late Benjamin Satterley (PAC), along with Claudio Castagnoli’s signature Giant Swing.

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Later in the match, Moné attempted to lock Shafir in the Brutalizer, but Shafir managed to reverse the hold. Moné eventually found a way to score the pinfall, grabbing the ring ropes for additional leverage while referee Aubrey Edwards was unaware of the illegal assistance.

As a result, Moné retained the AEW Women’s World Championship, keeping her title reign alive through questionable means.

AEW brought a recognizable hip-hop classic to the 2026 Full Gear pay-per-view event.

The event featured an Anarchy in the Arena match pitting The Cut (Jay White, Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, Clark Connors, Colten Gunn, and David Finlay) against Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

As the match got underway, Wild Thing initially played before transitioning into DMX’s iconic track, “Party Up (Up In Here).” The song played for several cycles before being cut off, prompting fans in attendance to chant for its return.

Later in the match, The Cut attempted to recruit Gabe Kidd into their group. After Kidd rejected the offer and told them off, “Party Up” played again, bringing another strong reaction from the crowd.

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, passed away in April 2021 at the age of 50.

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