CM Punk made it clear that retirement is not on his mind after teaming with Bayley to beat Myka Lockwood and Jackson Drake at the November 14 NXT live event in Detroit.

During a post-match promo, Punk dismissed rumors that he was winding down at age 48 and said that fans would have him for at least five more years. He said,

“There are a lot of rumors out there that maybe because I’m 48, I’m wrapping s**t up. I’m here to tell you guys that I am not. Rumors are always rumors. I don’t like addressing certain things because it gives them life, but let’s put that to bed right now. You’re stuck with me for at least five more years, and I will go as hard as I am currently until the wheels fall off.”

The Second City Saint also FaceTimed his wife, AJ Lee, during the post-show segment, though she hung up as she felt nervous.

Mason Rook returned to action at the November 14 NXT live event in Detroit, competing in a Motor City Street Fight alongside Saquon Shugars and Zilla Fatu.

This was his first match since September, after a medical issue forced him out and cost him a planned NXT Title shot.

Rook had returned on NXT television on November 10 and attacked NXT Champion Grayson Waller, putting himself back in the title picture. He later said that only a small group knew how serious his recovery had been, although neither he nor WWE has revealed the medical issue.

Rook’s successful return to the ring now suggests that he is ready to chase the NXT Title again.