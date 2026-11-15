The Cut emerged victorious from the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Full Gear 2026.

The six-man teams of The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia & Gabe Kidd) and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) joined forces to take on The Cut (Jay White, David Finlay, Clark Connors, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Ace Austin) in the chaotic multi-man contest.

DMX’s “Party Up” blasted through the arena during the opening minutes of the match, with members of The Death Riders and The Conglomeration taking plenty of punishment before the music eventually stopped.

One of the biggest developments came when David Finlay and Clark Connors attempted to recruit Gabe Kidd into The Cut. The two reminded Kidd of their history together and offered him a place in the group. Kidd eventually removed his Pac Newcastle jersey and put on a shirt representing The Cut.

Connors subsequently held Moxley in position for Kidd to strike him with a steel chair. However, Kidd had other plans and instead threw the chair at Finlay, causing “Party Up” to start playing again.

The match also featured several surprise appearances. Wheeler Yuta and Shane Taylor Promotions got involved, while Cassidy took out members of STP with a springboard attack. Moxley also connected with a Paradigm Shift on Jay White inside the ring.

However, just as Moxley appeared to have an opportunity, Mercedes Moné entered the picture and delivered a low blow from behind.

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Moné began trash-talking Moxley, but the arena lights suddenly went out. When they came back on, CMLL’s KeMalito had arrived. He kicked Moné and followed up with a spinning headscissors that sent her tumbling to the outside, where Willow Nightingale took her out.

Claudio Castagnoli also made his return during the match, joining the fight against Shane Taylor Promotions and members of The Cut.

As the contest reached its closing stages, Connors and Finlay put Kidd through a flaming table. Meanwhile, Moxley found himself under attack from Austin and Colten Gunn inside the ring. He managed to send both Gunns crashing out of the ring, but Jay White caught him from behind with a Blade Runner.

White covered Moxley and secured the three-count, giving The Cut the victory in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Full Gear 2026.

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