At AEW Full Gear 2026, Kofi and Austin Creed became two-thirds of the AEW Trios Champions, teaming up with Swerve Strickland to win the gold.

The trio defeated Bandido, Brody King, and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in a violent Texas Death Match, the first death match for The New Level.

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On social media, Kofi made reference to his time in WWE, where The New Day used pancakes, while acknowledging the victory.

Austin Creed, meanwhile, once again demonstrated his love for pop culture as he showed off his Dragon Punch, a move used in Street Fighter.

In the weeks running up to the match, both Kofi and Creed had expressed concern about being in a deathmatch, a match type they’d never been in before.

The former New Day members had never competed in a deathmatch during their lengthy runs with WWE. The pair debuted for AEW at August’s All In: London pay-per-view event.