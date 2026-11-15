Vickie Guerrero has been accused of abusing the Guerrero name for her own personal reasons by the brother of her late husband, Eddie Guerrero.

On social media, an AI-generated image attempted to document the Guerrero family tree, and put Eddie as the most significant member of the family.

This caught the attention of Hector Guerrero, who made clear that Gory Guerrero, his and Eddie’s father, should be treated as the head of the family.

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Hector then took issue with Vickie, claiming that she is no longer considered a Guerrero, as the former WWE personality remarried in 2015.

He then claimed that Vickie “abusively took advantage of the Guerrero name”and encouraged those involved to “tell the truth!”

This is the latest alarming accusation of Vickie, who infamously took the side of her husband when her daughter Sherilyn accused Benson of sexual assault.

Sherilyn said in her accusation that her mother defended the assault, with Vickie allegedly telling her daughter that “it was a mistake” but it shouldn’t ruin their family.

In response, Vickie put out a statement saying her daughter was manipulative, and in a later statement, she and Benson denied any wrongdoing.