Rey Fenix could be facing an injury setback at an inconvenient time, with the AAA Cruiserweight Champion reportedly suffering a hand injury during the promotion’s latest television tapings.

According to a report from False Finish, Fenix injured his hand while competing at the recent AAA tapings. Despite the issue, he was able to continue wrestling and make it through the match. However, he reportedly favored the injured hand throughout the contest.

READ MORE:Rumor Killer On Killer Kross Returning To WWE, Lei Ying Lee’s TNA Departure, & More

READ MORE:Matt Cardona Asks Fans If Zack Ryder Should Return

As of now, there is no information regarding the severity of the injury, whether Fenix will require further medical attention or if he is expected to miss any upcoming appearances.

We’ll keep you posted as we hear more.

NOTE: If you have any news tips or podcast recaps that you’d like to send in for us to post (full credit will be given to you), please email me at RClarkPWS@Yahoo.com.