Former TNA Wrestling Knockout Myla Grace has shared that she sought her release from the promotion and has done plenty since her exit.

Grace, the first Irish wrestler to sign with TNA, debuted in June 2025. She parted ways with TNA Wrestling in June 2026.

Taking to social media, Grace, who calls herself ‘That Girl,’ shared a post highlighting her accomplishments since exiting TNA Wrestling. She wrote,

“Since asking for my release 6 months ago…

– Most title defences of any OTT Women’s Championship reign

– Defeated a former WWE and TNA Knockouts Champion to win the WSW Championship in Australia

– Defeated a former WWE Champion to win a championship in France

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– Main-evented RevPro

– Wrestled at Wembley

– Won the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship

– Held championships in 🇮🇪 🇫🇷 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇦🇺 x2 🇺🇸/🇧🇸/🛳️

– Defeated the likes of KLR, Nikki Storm and Shayna Baszler

– Wrestled across the world

– Became a regular for PROGRESS Wrestling

– Started wrestling on mainstream television in India

And we’re only getting started

You can only control what you can control”

Grace made her professional wrestling debut in Ireland in 2018. From 2021 to 2022, she competed for NXT UK. She has also wrestled for Marigold.