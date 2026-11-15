At AEW Full Gear 2026, Kofi and Austin Creed became two-thirds of the AEW Trios Champions, teaming with Swerve Strickland to win the gold.

The trio defeated Bandido, Brody King, and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in a violent Texas Death Match, the first death match for the New Level.

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On social media, Kofi made reference to his time in WWE, where the New Day used pancakes, while acknowledging the victory.

Austin Creed, meanwhile, once again demonstrated his love for pop culture as he showed off his Dragon Punch, a move used in Street Fighter.

In the weeks running up to the match, both Kofi and Creed had expressed concern about being in a death match, a match type they’d never been in before.

The former New Day had never competed in a death match during their lengthy runs with WWE. The pair debuted for AEW at August’s All In: London event.