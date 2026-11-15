Ilja Dragunov is the new AEW National Champion.

One of the championship matches at AEW Full Gear 2026 saw Tommaso Ciampa put the National Championship on the line against Dragunov. The bout marked Dragunov’s AEW pay-per-view debut and his third match since joining the company.

In the closing moments, Dragunov countered Ciampa’s attempt at a Fujiwara armbar before connecting with a powerbomb. He followed up with the D-Bomb to secure the pinfall victory.

With the win, Dragunov captured the AEW National Championship, bringing Ciampa’s reign to an end after just seven days.

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