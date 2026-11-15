Liv Morgan has a new furry friend, and apparently, it only cost her $500.

The WWE Superstar took to Instagram on Saturday, November 14, to show off her newest addition after seemingly finding a puppy on the side of the road in Florida. Morgan shared several photos of herself cuddling the brown puppy, making it clear that she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring the little dog home.

Morgan also revealed exactly how much she paid for her new companion. She wrote,

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“Can you believe what you can find on the side of the road for a quick five hundy? 💕🐶”

The puppy appears to be an American Bully or possibly a pit bull mix, judging by its stocky build, broad head, tan-colored fur, and white paws. However, Morgan has not confirmed the dog’s breed or revealed its name.

She also hasn’t provided additional details about how she came across the puppy or how the purchase was arranged. Based on her caption, it appears someone may have been selling puppies alongside the road before Morgan decided to take one home.

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