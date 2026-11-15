AEW Full Gear 2026 featured some of the most prolific wrestlers on the planet, but a former WWE referee has poked fun at the AEW roster.

During the show, Jacob and Drew Kasper, better known to WWE fans as Brutus and Julius Creed, made their AEW debut and have signed with the promotion.

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While the arrival of the brothers has sparked excitement for many, ex-WWE referee Jimmy Korderas had a much different reaction on social media.

AEW has often been criticized for the number of ex-WWE Superstars on its roster, with some fans arguing that the company relies on WWE’s success stories.

Others however, do not see an issue with WWE alum in AEW, arguing that AEW using talent fans already have a connection with makes sense.

Including the pre-show, AEW Full Gear 2026 features 12 matches. Seven of these matches contain at least one former WWE Superstar.