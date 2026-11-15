Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron are the new AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships were up for grabs at the 2026 Full Gear pay-per-view event, with the Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) defending their titles against Wrathlander (Harley Cameron & Kris Statlander).

Before the match, AEW aired a video package featuring Cameron and Statlander brainstorming ideas for their championship entrance. Billy Gunn joined the discussion and suggested that they simply use pyro. Cameron and Statlander promptly told him to “shut the f*ck up.” AEW President Tony Khan then appeared and informed the duo that it was time to head to the ring.

The championship contest ultimately ended with Statlander connecting with the Staturday Night Fever on Windsor to secure the victory. With the win, Cameron and Statlander captured the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships.

This marks Cameron’s second reign with the titles. She previously became one-half of the inaugural champions alongside Willow Nightingale, making history as the first-ever AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions.

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Following the match, the Brawling Birds and Wrathlander showed mutual respect by shaking hands.

Additionally, Statlander made more history with the victory, becoming the second Triple Crown Champion in AEW history.

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