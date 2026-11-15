At AEW Full Gear 2026, The New Level and Swerve Strickland regained the Trios Titles, winning the gold in a violent Texas Death Match.

The three wrestlers defeated Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, with Strickland drinking Page’s blood in the match.

READ MORE:Ilja Dragunov Is Your New AEW National Champion

READ MORE:WWE Alum Mocks AEW After Kasper Brothers Debut At Full Gear 2026

On Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan praised the efforts of all six men, saying that they had earned a “This is Awesome” chant from the crowd.

In the run up to the match, Kofi and Austin Creed had been hesitant, citing how neither man had been part of a Texas Death Match.

Their victory marks the second Trios Title reign for the New Level and Swerve, who previously won the gold during the New Level’s AEW debut at All In: London.