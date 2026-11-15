Swerve Strickland and The New Level (Austin Creed and Kofi) are once again the AEW World Trios Champions.

At AEW Full Gear 2026, Swerve and The New Level faced Hangman Adam Page and Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) in a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Trios Championships. The match could only be won by scoring a triple knockout or forcing the opposing team to surrender.

The violence started early, with Brody bringing out skewers and using them alongside his teammates to pierce the foreheads of Swerve, Creed, and Kofi.

Creed later introduced a barbed-wire trombone into the match, using it against Brody. The brutality continued when Swerve and Hangman found themselves sitting across from each other in chairs, each armed with a staple gun. The two began stapling each other’s chests before Kofi and Bandido attempted to intervene. However, they were also caught in the chaos and stapled by members of the opposing team.

In another wild spot, Creed brought out a pyro-loaded Nintendo Power Glove and used it to deliver a Shoryuken to Brody.

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The match also featured a callback to Swerve and Hangman’s infamous Full Gear 2023 encounter. When Hangman attempted to strike Swerve with a steel chair, Swerve drank Hangman’s blood and spat it directly into his face.

As the match approached its conclusion, Hangman connected with two consecutive Buckshot Lariats on Swerve. However, when he attempted to hit a third, Swerve countered by smashing a chair into his face.

With Bandido, Brody, and Hangman all down, the referee began the knockout count. Hangman attempted to get back to his feet, but Swerve stopped him with a devastating House Call, keeping him down.

With all three members of the opposing team unable to continue, Swerve Strickland and New Level emerged victorious, capturing the AEW World Trios Championship once again.

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