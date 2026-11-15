Jacob and Drew Kasper have officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

The 2026 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event marked the debut of The Kasper Brothers, formerly known as The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) during their time in WWE.

The brothers made an immediate impact, attacking Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) as well as the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson). The Kaspers also had a confrontation with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), but Big Stoke stepped in to defuse the situation. Stoke previously worked alongside the brothers in WWE NXT as part of the Diamond Mine faction.

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Following their debut, AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to officially announce that both Jacob and Drew Kasper had signed with the company. He wrote,

“They have arrived at #AEWFullGear and attacked the AEW World Tag Team Champions @youngbucks & #1 contenders Motor City Machine Guns tonight! Now, it’s official: @JacobAKasper & Drew Kasper, the Kasper Brothers are ALL ELITE!”

The brothers wrapped up their time with WWE in early November and were subsequently moved to the alumni section of the company’s official website. Their final WWE match took place in October when they competed in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

During their WWE tenure, the duo captured the NXT Tag Team Championships and won the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Now, the brothers are set to begin the next chapter of their careers in AEW.

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