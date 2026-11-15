Ric Flair has reacted after John Cena backed Charlotte Flair to become the first person to win 18 world championships in WWE.

On the November 13 edition of SmackDown, Cena brought Charlotte to the ring, announced her for the upcoming John Cena Classic, and praised her for making a difficult career look easy despite carrying the Flair family name.

Charlotte also spoke about regaining her confidence after WrestleMania 41 and recalled Cena telling her, “Stop trying to be perfect and own who you are.”

Cena then said that, while chasing his own record-setting 17th world title, he had hoped Charlotte would be the one to reach 18.

Earlier today, Ric Flair responded on Twitter, writing,

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“Thank You @JohnCena! WOOOOO!”

Rob Van Dam was unable to meet fans at Illinois Comic Con on Saturday after his travel plans were disrupted by FAA-related flight issues.

RVD later learned that the entire first day of the event had been canceled because of an ongoing bomb threat situation in Peoria.

Illinois Comic Con had been set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Peoria Civic Center, but organizers shut down Saturday’s show while authorities continued their search. The convention announced that Sunday remains uncertain until officials confirm that the venue is completely safe.

Unused Saturday tickets will be refunded, although they may be transferred to Sunday if the convention reopens.

You can check out RVD’s tweets below: