The former WWE tag team known as The Creed Brothers have arrived in AEW.

Following The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) successfully defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle at Full Gear 2026, the post-match segment featured several tag teams getting involved.

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) made their way to the ring. Shelley and Sabin recently secured their spot as the number one contenders after defeating FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) in a best-of-five series.

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However, the situation quickly escalated when former WWE stars Julius and Brutus Creed appeared. The brothers, who are now using their real names, have adopted the new tag team name of the Kasper Brothers (Jacob Kasper & Drew Kasper). They immediately attacked both The Young Bucks and The Motor City Machine Guns.

FTR subsequently came out and confronted the newcomers. After initially facing off with the Kasper Brothers, FTR turned their attention toward The Bucks and MCMG. The two teams then had another tense confrontation with the Kasper Brothers, as both sides picked up the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Big Stoke eventually stepped in to calm things down, reuniting with the Kasper Brothers. Stoke previously worked alongside Julius and Brutus during their time in NXT as part of Diamond Mine.

The Kasper Brothers departed WWE in early November and were subsequently moved to the alumni section of the company’s official website. Their final WWE match took place on the October 20 episode of NXT, where they competed in a quarterfinal match in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

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