Jack Perry continued his ongoing pursuit of Samoa Joe at AEW Full Gear 2026, sending another direct message to the former AEW World Champion.

During the opening match of the Full Gear 2026 Tailgate Brawl pre-show, Perry picked up a victory over The Beast Mortos. However, it was the way he finished the match that caught everyone’s attention.

After connecting with a piledriver and running knee, Perry appeared to have done enough to put Mortos away. Instead, he decided to send a message to Joe by hitting the Muscle Buster, the signature move that has helped Joe capture multiple championships throughout his career.

Before delivering the move, Perry looked directly into the camera and declared, “Samoa Joe, this is for you, you son of a bi**h.”

Perry wasn’t finished calling out Joe after the match, either. Following his victory, he continued addressing the former champion and challenged him to “kill him.”

Perry has spent the past several months attempting to earn Joe’s respect, with his ultimate goal being to receive a handshake from him. His latest actions suggest that Perry is willing to go to increasingly extreme lengths to get the reaction he wants from Joe.

The Don Callis Family picked up an impressive victory at AEW Full Gear 2026 Tailgate Brawl.

Wardlow, Kevin Knight, and El Clon made quick work of Jaden Monroe, RJ Wylde, and Jordan Cruz in trios action, giving the Don Callis Family another win.

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The finish came when Wardlow unleashed the Powerbomb Symphony before Knight followed up with the UFO Splash to secure the pinfall victory.

The result also provided a bounce-back win for Knight and El Clon. The two had teamed with Brian Cage on the November 13 episode of AEW Collision, where they came up short against The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and Jack Perry in a six-man tag team match.

This time around, Knight and Clon were back on the winning side alongside Wardlow.

Big Boom AJ continues to build an undefeated record in AEW.

During the AEW Full Gear 2026 Tailgate Brawl, Big Boom joined forces with QT Marshall, Darius Martin, and Matt Sydal to defeat Don Callis Family members Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, and Lance Archer.

The closing moments saw Romero connect with his signature slide, only to be caught with a knee from Martin. Big Boom then delivered the Powerboom Powerbomb to Romero before Sydal followed up with a Shooting Star Press. With Martin serving as the legal man, he secured the pinfall to pick up the victory for his team.

Notably, Big Justice and The Rizzler were absent from ringside and did not accompany Big Boom for the match.

With the win, Big Boom AJ improves his undefeated record to 8-0 in AEW.

And finally, Queen Aminata continues to reign supreme as AEW TBS Champion.

Aminata successfully defended her championship at AEW Full Gear 2026 Tailgate Brawl, picking up the victory in a four-way match against Hyan, Skye Blue, and Persephone.

The closing moments saw Aminata connect with her Off With Your Head finisher on Hyan to secure the pinfall victory and retain her title.

This victory marked Aminata’s second successful title defense since capturing the TBS Championship.

The match lineup was changed due to travel complications stemming from the FAA flight groundings. Maya World was originally scheduled to challenge Aminata and Persephone in a three-way contest, but was unable to make the event. Hyan and Skye Blue were subsequently added to the match, turning it into a four-way encounter.

Blue and Hyan had previously faced Aminata in a three-way match on AEW Collision, where Aminata also emerged victorious.

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