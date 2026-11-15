Kazuchika Okada made sure Adam Copeland left AEW Full Gear 2026 with more than just a loss.

Okada defended the AEW International Championship against Copeland in the opening match of the pay-per-view’s main card. Copeland entered the contest looking to add another championship to his resume as he prepares to retire in 2027.

The match marked Okada’s third successful defense of the International Championship. Copeland spent much of the contest targeting Okada’s right arm and shoulder, attempting to weaken the champion and take away some of the power behind his signature Rainmaker finisher.

There were also moments of mind games between the two competitors. Okada mocked Copeland as he prepared to deliver a Spear, while Copeland later returned the favor by mimicking Okada’s trademark middle-finger gesture toward the hard camera.

The finish came when Okada drove Copeland into the exposed floor outside the ring with an Impaler DDT. After bringing Copeland back inside, Okada connected with the Rainmaker to secure the victory and retain his championship.

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However, Okada wasn’t finished with Copeland.

Following the match, the champion returned to the ring and delivered another Rainmaker to the former WWE Champion, continuing the attack even after the bell had rung.

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) continue to reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions following a successful title defense at Full Gear 2026.

Matt and Nick put their championships on the line against Mark Davis and Jake Doyle, who earned the opportunity after defeating the champions decisively on the October 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. The title match was subsequently made official for Full Gear 2026.

During the contest, the Bucks unleashed a barrage of superkicks on Doyle before following up with the BTE Trigger. Matt went for the pin, but Doyle managed to kick out with enough force to send Matt tumbling out of the ring.

The closing moments saw Matt attempt a hurricanrana on Doyle, but his opponent caught him. Nick quickly came to his brother’s aid by jumping off the top rope. He then took out Davis, who was positioned on the outside, preventing him from breaking up the pin attempt.

With Davis unable to intervene, Matt secured the pinfall victory over Doyle to retain the championships.

The victory allows The Young Bucks to continue their reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions.

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