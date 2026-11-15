Two major AEW concerns were raised this week, with Booker T warning Sting’s son, Steven Borden, to stop taking unnecessary risks, while Deonna Purrazzo declared that AEW has failed to give her character enough television support.

During a recent edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T discussed Borden’s scary injury at AEW All Out on September 26, when he suffered a concussion after colliding with Kevin Knight during a tag team match. The referee stopped the bout, and Borden was taken to a hospital. Booker T said that Sting should tell his son to stop jumping off high places since many wrestlers on the card can already perform those dangerous spots.

He believes that Borden should focus on learning how to work safely instead of trying to impress fans with high-flying moves. Booker T noted that he would have taught Borden to make moves look impressive while staying in a safer position, and he joked that training with Darby Allin may have influenced Borden’s risky style.

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Borden has recovered from the concussion and returned to the ring, where he recently teamed with his brother Garrett for their first official tag team match.

During a recent appearance on the “Behind The Turnbuckle” podcast, Deonna Purrazzo believes that women’s wrestling needs stronger character development, not just more matches.

She explained that fans need vignettes, backstage interactions, and regular television segments to understand who a wrestler is before they can care about her storylines.

Moreover, she claims that AEW fans still do not know who ‘The Virtuosa’ Deonna Purrazzo is since she has not received a vignette in about 18 months.

Purrazzo feels that stronger character work would help women earn longer stories, more television time, and more main event opportunities.