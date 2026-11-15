Swerve Strickland claims that AEW does not need one wrestler to carry the entire company, even though he sees himself as one of its biggest stars. He rejected the idea of being called AEW’s “QB1”as he believes that the label is too subjective and does not fit the way AEW builds its stories.

During a recent appearance on “The Radio Big Mack Show,” Strickland explained that WWE has a clear pyramid system, where one person sits at the top and the rest of the roster is positioned below that star. He believes that AEW works differently since it uses several major names, including himself, Will Ospreay, and Hangman Page, who can move between major storylines.

He then called AEW’s top group a “Fab Five,”rather than a company that depends on one face. Strickland noted that the men and women at the top of AEW share the spotlight, and their stories continue to connect with one another. He expects that he, Ospreay, and Page will cross paths again, possibly in a triple-threat match.

Strickland also pushed back against critics who claim that AEW created violent wrestling. He admitted that AEW pushes boundaries on live television and that wrestling had already become extreme long before the company was formed.

He pointed to ECW, Shane McMahon’s dangerous bumps, Jeff Hardy’s risky moves, and Bubba Ray Dudley powerbombing Mae Young through tables as examples that prove his point. Strickland said that people should not rewrite wrestling history or act as if AEW was the first company to use hardcore violence.

He also noted that AEW may continue pushing boundaries in 2026 and 2027, but he doesn’t want critics to overlook the wild moments previous generations delivered on television.

During a recent appearance on the “Inside The Ring” podcast, Kyle Fletcher said that Adam Copeland is a childhood hero and a wrestling legend, making his upcoming retirement emotional for him.

Fletcher wants one final match with Copeland before the WWE Hall of Famer retires next year. He said,

“My thoughts are, I think he is an absolute legend in the sport. And I think that he was a part of my childhood. He was a part of so many people’s childhoods. And one of the best things and the best feelings in wrestling is that nostalgia and remembering, you know, how it made you feel when you’re a kid. And I think he was probably one of the first wrestlers that I watched.

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“So for me it’s a lot of mixed emotions. I’m obviously very sad. I watched him retire in whatever it was, I believe 2010, and I thought that was going to be the end of it. I was watching live when he made his return, and that was very emotional, too. So, I’m sure watching him retire will be very emotional as well.”

“I will say that now I have been able to get in the ring with him, I’ve pinned him and I would I would very much like to get in there with him again before he retires. Because I would like to show the world that I am far superior to him.”

Fletcher also shared his thoughts on potentially facing Ilja Dragunov in AEW. He continued,

“I think I would be incredibly disappointed if it never happened. I would like to think it will happen sooner rather than later. I have always thought the world of Ilja; we had a few matches when we were both on the UK independent scene in, I believe, 2019 and 2020. Obviously, we’ve been on incredibly different paths since then, and it’s pretty cool that now our paths have aligned again.”

“So yeah I was stoked to see him debut. I think like you said, just him — who he is as a wrestler — he could not be any more of a perfect fit for AEW. I’m so excited to see what he can accomplish. The matches that he can put on, the people that he could get in the ring with. I think there’s a lot of magic to be made there. And I think whenever we get in the ring — I think it’s inevitable — I think it’ll be magic, too.”

Gabe Kidd marked 15 years since his first pro wrestling debut on November 12, reflecting on his journey in an Instagram post.

He wrote, “12th November 2026 marked 15 years since my first professional wrestling match. We did it kid. And the most beautiful part, the work is nowhere near done. Keep going, Young Legend.”

Gedo will face a mystery opponent at NJPW’s Bound for Unbound on November 20 at Korakuen Hall.

He has challenged someone he has never beaten in singles competition, though the match will only be official if that opponent accepts.

And finally, during a recent appearance on the “Going Ringside” podcast, Paul Wight revealed that he got the Captain Insano role in The Waterboy“by accident,”after initially assuming that ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan would win the part.

Wight was asked to audition, and he delivered the role in a Hulk Hogan-inspired voice.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On thinking Jim Duggan would get the role: “I got that purely by accident. Yeah, they were doing reads for it in Orlando at Disney. We were doing a WCW Worldwide taping then, I think. And I heard that Jim Duggan had read for it, because it was on the board. He read for Captain Insano. The entire locker room read for it, because they were reading all the wrestlers and it was an open casting call. And they were — their studio was right next door to where we were posted up. And I was like, ‘Oh, Duggan read for it? Yeah, he’ll probably get it.’ Because I just thought, ‘Captain Insano, crazy personality, Jim Duggan’d be great.’ So, that was that. I didn’t pursue it anymore.”

On how he ended up auditioning: “In that same building was where the restrooms were. And I cut in there to go to the restroom, and that casting lady was in the hall. She says, ‘Who are you?’ And I went, ‘I’m Paul White, I’m the Giant.’ She goes, ‘You haven’t read for me.’ I said, ‘No, ma’am.’ I said, ‘One of the other guys read.’ She says, ‘Everybody’s read. Will you please read for me?’

“I was not prepared at all. So I just looked at the — you know, I went in there, I looked at the script, and I just said, ‘Well, I’ll just rip off Hulk.’ Because that’s what I knew at the time. So, I went in and did Captain Insano in a Hulk Hogan voice and really didn’t think two seconds about it. There wasn’t any deep prep or any of that kind of stuff. And then she says, ‘Oh, congratulations, Captain Insano.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ I still didn’t understand. ‘Wait, does this mean I got the part?’ And I think like two weeks later, I went back to Orlando and we filmed our scene.”