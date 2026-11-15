Elayna Black claims that her professional wrestling fame has taught her to guard her words, even while she enjoys the creative freedom that TNA gives her.

During a recent interview with Wrestle Talk, Black explained that short clips and headlines can remove the context from a discussion and make it appear that she said something entirely different.

Black said that she has become more careful about what she shares, how she says it, and who she trusts with personal information. She believes that people sometimes twist comments into stories, so she now protects her private life, her career, and her relationships more closely.

She also made it clear that she does not feel restricted in TNA. Black noted that wrestling is what she wants to do, and she is happy as she gets to compete, work around friends, and enjoy creative freedom.

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Black then hinted that she may one day call for backup from The Beautiful People (Velvet Sky and Angelina Love). She stated that Zoey Serrano and Shayna Baszler have become a dominant force in TNA and act as if they control the company, which she doesn’t like.

Black suggested that if their behavior becomes too much, she could make a call and bring Sky and Love back together to help her handle business. While she did not confirm that a return would happen, she made it clear that she has a plan and knows the right people.

Chelsea Green believes that winning championships in WWE hasn’t eased the pressure she feels to prove she belongs. She calls wrestling the most humbling thing she has done, since many women in the industry are more talented than she is.

During a recent appearance on the “Good Karma Wrestling” podcast, Green noted that she has always felt confident in other areas of life, such as dancing and soccer, but wrestling is different. The fans, the physical demands of the ring, and the strength of the WWE women’s roster constantly remind her that she has to keep earning her place.

She also questioned wrestlers who think that they are better than everyone else. In her view, anyone who believes they have mastered every part of wrestling has a serious ego problem. She called herself as an ordinary woman who landed an extraordinary job and fights for her spot every Friday night.

Her confidence took another hit at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on November 7. Green beat Liv Morgan to win the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, but Tiffany Stratton betrayed her and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to claim the WWE Women’s Championship. Green noted that losing a friend’s trust meant she needed to rebuild her confidence.

She also revealed that the Crown Jewel Championship is made with real gold and diamonds, but the winner can’t keep the belt. It stays in Saudi Arabia, and each winner receives a custom championship ring to take home. However, regular WWE titles work differently. When a wrestler loses the title, the new champion takes the belt. Wrestlers who want a keepsake from their reign usually have to order a replica or receive one from WWE.

The Crown Jewel ring is a different story as it is custom-made for the winner, who gets to keep it.

Green further noted that her Crown Jewel ring was special since it was made for her size, but Stratton took it from her finger after the betrayal. Green warned that she knows where Stratton lives.