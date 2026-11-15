Adam Copeland’s appearance at AEW Full Gear 2026 almost fell through due to the nationwide flight shutdown, but Tony Khan stepped in to make sure the veteran star made it to Phoenix, AZ.

With commercial flights repeatedly being canceled, the AEW President arranged for a private plane to pick up Copeland and get him to Arizona in time for his scheduled match against Kazuchika Okada.

Copeland detailed the chaotic travel situation in a video shared on Twitter on Saturday, November 14. He explained that he was already on the runway and preparing to depart for Denver when the pilot announced that a nationwide ground stoppage had been issued. He said,

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“It’s been challenging to say the least. I think that’s the word everyone keeps saying. But I was going down the Runway, about to take off for Denver and then the pilot came on and said, there’s a ground stoppage nationwide.”

“I called Beth and she came and got me. I went home, no idea if I was going to be able to make it today. All of my flights started getting canceled, canceled one after the other after the other.”

“So Tony Khan sent a plane to come get us and poor Schiavone got there early. So he was sitting there at 9 o’clock, I think. We weren’t taking off to 11. I was like, come on, have a coffee. Come and pet my dogs. He’s a dog guy.”

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